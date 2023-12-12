Vicious Biscuit Celebrates 5 Year Anniversary with Special $5 Menu

The restaurant will offer a special $5 Anniversary Menu on December 22nd at all locations. Post this

"This anniversary celebration is a way of expressing gratitude to our loyal patrons in the community, who have been instrumental in our success and growth over the past five years," stated George McLaughlin, co-founder of Vicious Biscuit. "Reaching our 5th anniversary is a thrilling milestone for us, and we owe it all to our incredible customers and hardworking employees who've been part of our journey."

Vicious Biscuit has evolved into an iconic culinary destination, known for its distinctive dishes, inventive flavors, and unwavering commitment to a hospitality-driven experience. The anniversary event serves as a powerful testament to the restaurant's success and its commitment to bringing the vicious experience to the masses. Co-founder Michael Greeley expresses, "Our devoted guests are the driving force behind our progress. Here's to many more years of serving our communities and the privilege to continue pursuing our passion."

Since its inception in 2018, the concept has flourished, extending its presence into two states—North Carolina and Florida—while adding five more locations to its portfolio. Concurrent to its corporate development, the brand is boldly stepping into the realm of franchising and recently awarded 37 franchise units in Utah, Florida, Ohio, Mississippi, Indiana, Louisiana, and Alabama, paving the way for its quest to conquer the brunch segment.

