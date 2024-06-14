Vicon Adds a 4K PTZ with Auto-Tracking to its Award-Winning Roughneck AI Portfolio

Vicon's new Roughneck AI 8 MP PTZ Dome offers innovative features like speed-dry, PTZ auto-tracking of people, and 35x optical zoom to see details from a quarter mile away.

The new 8 MP PTZ Dome offers innovative features like speed-dry, PTZ auto-tracking of people, and 35x optical zoom to see details from a quarter mile away.

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., June 14, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Vicon Industries, Inc., a subsidiary of Cemtrex, Inc. (Nasdaq: CETX, CETXP), a designer and manufacturer of video surveillance and access control technology, announced today the launch of a new 4K (8 MP) PTZ Dome with innovative features that allow customers to execute thorough investigations and export detailed evidence.

The PTZ delivers an impressive 35x optical zoom—along with 8x digital zoom—so customers can simultaneously monitor a wide area and narrow in on the critical details, like those from a license plate, from over a quarter mile away. Additionally, the camera's powerful built-in IR provides uniform illumination for high-quality, low-noise video from as far away as 1,312 feet.

The new dome is ideal for customers who need to monitor large outdoor areas, or anywhere they need fast, precise, around-the-clock pan-tilt-zoom surveillance. Advanced features, like speed-dry, auto-tracking, image stabilization, and above-the-horizon viewing, come standard with this powerful, adaptable dome.

An auto-tracking feature allows the dome to detect motion triggered by a person, and then automatically track that person along their route within the camera's field-of-view. And because the camera only tracks movement triggered by people, customers won't be distracted by non-relevant motion from things like animals, swaying trees, and moving shadows.

"PTZ auto-tracking ensures continuous surveillance, and it significantly reduces the risk of missing critical events because the camera is automatically detecting and tracking potential threats in real-time," said Bob Germain, Vicon's Director of Camera Products. "The subject always stays in focus and centered within the camera's field-of-view, even as they move around the area."

Another advantage of the new PTZ is its convenient speed-dry feature, which lets the dome shake water off itself. Customers will get clear views, even in rainy weather, and the dome's IP66 rating allows it to withstand jet spray cleaning and then "speed-dry" the water right off.

"When water droplets from rain, condensation, cleaning, etc., are obscuring the camera lens, you can click a button and the dome vibrates until the water is removed," said Germain.

The dome's image stabilization reduces the vibration and blurring that can occur when the camera is zoomed all the way in or is installed up high or in a windy area. Additionally, the camera can tilt 20 degrees above the horizon so customers can track objects as they ascend, for example up a ramp in a parking garage.

Of course, the PTZ offers all the features Vicon customers rely on from the Roughneck AI series, including the latest-gen Starlight low-light imaging, which allows them to discern colors in near-dark conditions, and True WDR (130 dB), which ensures clear images, even in harsh backlit conditions.

The new Roughneck AI 4K PTZ is in stock, and the company is taking orders now.

To learn more about Vicon or the various technologies, contact the company by filling out the form here, or emailing [email protected].

About Vicon Industries, Inc.

Vicon Industries, a subsidiary of Cemtrex, Inc., is a global leader in advanced security and surveillance technology to safeguard businesses, schools, municipalities, hospitals, and cities. Since 1967, Vicon has delivered mission-critical security surveillance systems, specializing in engineering complete security solutions that simplify deployment, operation, and ongoing maintenance.

The innovative company provides security solutions for some of the largest organizations and businesses in the United States and around the world, offering a wide range of cutting-edge and compliant security technologies, from AI-driven video analytics to fully integrated access control solutions. For more information, visit www.vicon-security.com.

Media Contact

Jonathan Rudolph, Vicon, 1 206-755-6506, [email protected], https://www.vicon-security.com/

SOURCE Vicon