Vicon Embarks on a Global Product Tour, Bringing Their New Technologies Directly to Customers

Vicon Industries, Inc., is kicking off a worldwide product tour, with stops at major cities across the United States, Europe, and Middle East.

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Vicon Industries, Inc., a subsidiary of Cemtrex, Inc. (Nasdaq: CETX, CETXP), designer and manufacturer of video surveillance and access control software, hardware, and components, is kicking off a worldwide product tour, with stops at major cities across the United States, Europe, and Middle East.

These city-by-city tours commence on February 5—starting in the Pacific Northwest—and offer Vicon dealers, integrators, and end users first-hand insight into unlocking the full potential of Vicon's solution, as well as what Vicon has on deck in 2024 and beyond. One of the focal points will be Vicon's new unified cloud security solution, Anavio, which combines video, access, and intercom with the power of face-based authentication.

This new cloud-based solution expands Vicon's portfolio with cloud-based managed services and AI capabilities, complementing their on-prem solution—a unified platform incorporating VMS, access control, AI-based video, and LPR—to address the broad market need and expand the foundation for continued innovation.

"We're investing heavily in the future of our customers, making sure they're well-versed in what we've got in our pipeline," said Bret McGowan, SVP of Sales at Vicon. "These sessions will help our dealers increase their sales this year, as well as develop a game plan for their own customers, continued McGowan. "And for end users, these forums will help them solidify their own security strategies."

These interactive, fast-paced meetings are packed with valuable intel, advance information, and a chance for customers to weigh in on the Vicon road map. And they're being held in casual settings—such as Topgolf® venues in the U.S.—where Vicon customers can learn, play, and network.

"These sessions offer the opportunity for Vicon's customers to have direct interaction with Vicon's Product Team, ask them the hard questions, and give them the relevant input that can only come from their tenured industry experience, said Haim Shain, Vicon's SVP of Product Management. "It's always valuable when the team responsible for developing a product and the team responsible for selling or using that product can have an open, in-person dialog to exchange ideas and feedback," added Haim.

Additionally, Vicon executives will be in attendance at each session, giving customers the opportunity to network at all levels.

These sessions run from February 5 through March 28 in major metropolitan areas across the U.S., Europe, and Middle East. Registration is now open on Vicon's website www.vicon-security.com.

To learn more about Vicon or the availability of our technologies, contact the company by filling out the form here or emailing [email protected]

About Vicon Industries, Inc.

Vicon is a proud Cemtrex company, a leading technology partner of the world's most influential brands dedicated to empowering them with innovative technology that drives their businesses and products. Since 1967, Vicon has been a leading provider of mission-critical security surveillance systems. The innovative company provides security solutions for some of the largest municipalities and businesses in the United States and worldwide. It delivers a wide range of cutting-edge and compliant security technologies, from AI-driven video analytics to fully integrated access control solutions.

Media Contact

Jonathan Rudolph, Vicon Industries, 1 206-755-6506, [email protected], https://www.vicon-security.com/

SOURCE Vicon Industries