Vicon Hires Jason Alestra as new VP of Sales for Americas to Drive Growth and Customer Success

"Jason's background includes 20+ years of experience in sales leadership roles within the security and tech industries, and I am confident that his direction and expertise will be invaluable as we expand our market presence and achieve our strategic goals," said Saagar Govil, CEO at Vicon. Post this

As VP of Sales, Alestra will leverage his legacy of boosting organizational growth and customer success in the security space. Vicon has seen great momentum in the Americas in recent months, particularly with the launch of its new unified cloud security solution, Anavio. Jason's experience will undoubtedly help the company maximize these new offerings, deliver beyond customer expectations, and continue to position Vicon as a leader in the industry.

Jason joins Vicon from VOLT AI, where he served as Head of Channel Sales for the Americas and led a team to deliver business value for the company's cloud-based enterprise security solution. A dynamic and accomplished leader in the surveillance industry, Alestra has decades of experience heading up sales teams at leading companies, including Avigilon, AlertEnterprise, and RFI.

"It must always start with the people—they are our strongest asset," said Alestra. "My proven track record in customer relationship management, new business development, team building, and strategic channel sales will help Vicon maximize the value of our award-winning portfolio," he continued. "My mission is to support and enable the team to win big deals, and provide them with the resources and strategies to expand Vicon's reach and strengthen our impact in North America. And stay tuned for an exciting product announcement in October!"

Bret McGowan, Vicon's former SVP of Sales and Marketing, has taken on a new and vital role as Vicon's Senior Vice President of Strategic National Accounts. In this capacity, McGowan will leverage his vast experience and knowledge to build and grow the company's relationships through large national channel and end-user accounts. "I am excited about the innovative ideas and initiatives that Bret will bring to this position and I look forward to his impact on our company's success in this new role," said Govil.

To learn more about Vicon or the various technologies, contact the company by filling out the form here, or emailing [email protected].

About Vicon Industries, Inc.

Vicon Industries, a subsidiary of Cemtrex, Inc., is a global leader in advanced security and surveillance technology to safeguard businesses, schools, municipalities, hospitals, and cities. Since 1967, Vicon has delivered mission-critical security surveillance systems, specializing in engineering complete security solutions that simplify deployment, operation, and ongoing maintenance.

The innovative company provides security solutions for some of the largest organizations and businesses in the United States and around the world, offering a wide range of cutting-edge and compliant security technologies, from AI-driven video analytics to fully integrated access control solutions. For more information, visit www.vicon-security.com.

Media Contact

Jonathan Rudolph, Vicon Industries, Inc., 1 2067556506, [email protected], www.vicon-security.com

SOURCE Vicon Industries, Inc.