Vicon to Showcase NEXT, Their Award-Winning Modular Camera System, at ISC West 2025

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., March 31, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Vicon Industries, Inc., a subsidiary of Cemtrex, Inc. (Nasdaq: CETX, CETXP) is set to showcase their new modular camera system, NEXT™, at ISC West 2025 from April 1-4 at the Venetian Expo in Las Vegas. NEXT is redefining the way camera systems are installed, operated, and supported, and attendees are warmly invited to visit the company at booth #29053.

ISC West is the security industry's premier international tradeshow, attracting professionals across the physical security landscape to showcase the latest technologies driving the future of security.

The Vicon exhibit will focus on the company's innovative new camera platform that empowers customers to reduce installation time from hours to minutes, harness the most powerful AI processing capabilities on the market, and deploy advanced onboard technologies—all in a sleek, future-ready package.

The Vicon booth will feature an engaging demo journey, allowing visitors to experience NEXT's award-winning design features and competitive differentiators up close and personal.

An installation playground allows users to mix and match the various components in the NEXT ecosystem—including the mounts, fixtures, and sensors—and see how flexible and intuitive the modularity is.

A customized dark box diorama showcases the camera's AI Vision, powered by the most powerful AI imaging on the market, so users can witness the camera's ability to see color in near darkness.

Visitors can see NEXT in action, with its LED signal lightbars and customizable messages that can be triggered via a variety of inputs from the industry's leading VMS platforms, including Milestone and Genetec.

The booth's installation contest wall gives installers an opportunity to test their skills, challenge their colleagues, and compete for prizes, all while validating that the NEXT sensor can be installed in five minutes or less with no specialized tools or training.

"In this industry, seeing is believing, which is why we've made a fully immersive journey for our visitors," said Jason Alestra, Vicon's VP of Sales. "This approach allows our customers to participate—not just observe—with subject matter experts on-hand to guide them through the experience," continued Alestra. "It's one thing to say we've got the easiest camera they'll ever install, but it's a big deal to witness it, which is why it's so important for us to provide them with this practical, hands-on opportunity to try it themselves."

NEXT was a recent recipient of the iF Design Award 2025, one of the most prestigious design competitions in the world. The Vicon solution was selected for its "ability to be installed in a fraction of the time as traditional cameras, and for its seamless form language that was designed to be intentionally understated," according to the panel of judges, which adhered to strict selection criteria. In addition, Vicon will be participating in the Security Industry Association's New Products and Solutions (NPS) Awards Program at ISC West. NEXT will be featured in the NPS display area, where it can be seen by all attendees visiting the event show floor.

ISC West brings together every segment of the security industry, and Vicon looks forward to showcasing the company's innovative technology at this year's event.

To learn more about Vicon or the availability of our technologies, contact the company by visiting booth #29053

About Vicon Industries, Inc.

Vicon is a proud Cemtrex company, a leading technology partner of the world's most influential brands dedicated to empowering them with innovative technology that drives their businesses and products. Since 1967, Vicon has been a leading provider of mission-critical security surveillance systems. The innovative company provides security solutions for some of the largest municipalities and businesses in the United States and worldwide. It delivers a wide range of cutting-edge and compliant security technologies, from AI-driven video analytics to fully integrated access control solutions.

