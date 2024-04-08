Vicon to Showcase Their New Unified Cloud Solution with Groundbreaking Face Authentication and Person of Interest Tracking at ISC West 2024

Vicon Industries, a subsidiary of Cemtrex Inc. (Nasdaq: CETX, CETXP), is exhibiting at ISC West 2024, where they will introduce Anavio, their new cloud security platform, that allows users to manage video, access, and intercom with the power of face authentication.

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., April 7, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Vicon Industries, Inc., a subsidiary of Cemtrex Inc. (Nasdaq: CETX, CETXP), designer and manufacturer of video surveillance and access control software, hardware, and components, is set to showcase their new AI-powered unified cloud solution at ISC West 2024, which will be held April 9-12 at the Venetian Expo, Las Vegas. Attendees are warmly invited to visit the company at booth #26049.

The Vicon exhibit will focus on the company's innovative new cloud security platform—Anavio—which lets users manage their access control, video, and intercom via a single tool, so there's no shuffling between separate security systems in order to achieve complete situational awareness and control. Plus, Anavio's remote monitoring and management capabilities allow security operations to be performed from anywhere, via any smart device. And because it's cloud-based, there's no extensive on-prem hardware to set up, configure, or maintain. This means customers can invest in the solution and the technology, not the burden of deploying and managing it.

"Unlike traditional keycards that can't confirm the user's identity, Anavio uses face authentication to ensure that only authorized people access your facility, and that the person entering is actually the person assigned to the credential," said Haim Shain, Senior Vice President, Product Management. "In other words, your face is essentially your key, and there's nothing more secure than your face," continued Shain. "Additionally, Anavio's anti-spoofing technology protects against attempted presentation attacks, like printed photos, masks, or videos."

In addition to face authentication, the platform also incorporates a powerful "person of interest" feature, whereby users can forensically track a specific person (or people) throughout a facility, across the various access points, and from camera to camera. Users can even be notified—in real-time—when a specific person enters a building, area, or room.

"Person of interest is one of the most powerful investigative tools in the industry, hands down," stated Haim. "It essentially allows you to go back in time and map out the journey of one or more people as they move through your building(s)," Shain continued. "Let's say one employee claimed to have been assaulted by another employee. Anavio's person of interest feature would allow you to search for each instance of those two employees being in the same room together so you could corroborate or dismiss the accusation. And to take it a step further, Anavio lets you receive and share events instantly, via text and/or email."

One of the hallmarks of this new platform is its ability to elevate safety and efficiency. For example, Anavio can initiate emergency response procedures during critical events by triggering customized workflows, pre-defined outputs, and lockdown plans.

The solution is backed by a straightforward selection of hardware that includes AI cameras, as well as a Unified Intercom Reader, which combines access control with an AI camera and a two-way intercom for one of the most intelligent multi-function readers in the industry. The reader supports advanced facial verification technology, and the touchless mobile entry allows for hands-free access to customer facilities for a green, plastic-free solution.

In addition to its groundbreaking new cloud security platform, the company is also showcasing a number of enhancements to its on-prem solution.

There have been several significant enhancements to the Valerus VMS—including the new desktop client—all designed to deliver a more streamlined and customizable user experience and help customers work smarter.

The company's award-winning camera lineup has added the new Roughneck® 4K PTZ to its portfolio. The camera features 35X optical zoom (with 8X digital), image stabilization to reduce vibration, PTZ auto tracking, and an innovative speed dry feature.

"Vicon has long been known for being one of only a handful of manufacturers in the industry to provide a complete, end-to-end security offering," said Bret McGowan, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing. "The cloud-based Anavio solution is revolutionary in terms of its benefits to our hosted customers. But we're equally committed to our on-prem customer base, and as such, we continue to invest heavily in a solution that benefits them," continued McGowan. "The latest Valerus VMS features, along with enhancements to our VAX Access Control platform and our expanded camera line, speak directly to them."

ISC West brings together every segment of the security industry, and Vicon looks forward to showcasing the company's innovative technology at this year's event.

To learn more about Vicon or the availability of our technologies, contact the company by visiting booth #26049, filling out the form here, or emailing [email protected]

Media Contact

Jonathan Rudolph, Vicon Industries, Inc., 1 6319522288, [email protected], www.vicon-security.com

SOURCE Vicon Industries, Inc.