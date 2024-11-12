Vicon Unveils the Next Evolution of Camera Technology with its New Modular Camera System, NEXT™

"NEXT embodies our vision of security technology as more than passive recording—it is an active tool that delivers intelligence," said Saagar Govil, CEO of Vicon Industries. "With NEXT, we started from scratch, seeking to redefine what a camera can be." Post this

"Saving up to 45 minutes of setup time per camera gives our partners a powerful advantage, especially when you need to install hundreds of cameras on a job site," said Haim Shain, Sr. Vice President of Product Management. "Furthermore, because of the easy setup, built-in intelligence, and remote positioning, they won't have to return to the site just to adjust the field-of-view, re-tune the camera, clean the lens, etc., which means integrators can spend less time servicing old business and focus more on winning new customers. This efficiency cuts their project costs tremendously, which can help them be more competitive in their bids, ultimately delivering more to their bottom lines."

With industry-leading AI processing capabilities, NEXT brings powerful intelligence right to the camera, enabling security professionals to quickly identify incidents and suspects. NEXT's advanced color forensics can pinpoint specific clothing and vehicle colors, while smart object classification instantly distinguishes between people, vehicles, and animals. Real-time analytics take it further, detecting potential threats like loitering and intrusions before they escalate.

NEXT's unmatched processing power also drives its groundbreaking AI Vision, which adds a layer of intelligence to traditional video for sharper, clearer, less pixelated images with better color integrity. The Artificial Intelligent Retina (AI-R) delivers color images 24/7, allowing users to leverage their color-driven analytics around the clock.

Packed with innovative technologies, NEXT includes high-powered microphones with a 50-foot range and 360° commercial-grade speakers for real-time audio warnings and communications. Additionally, the dome contains programmable signal lightbars to communicate situational awareness status to indicate threats, warnings or other operational conditions.

"NEXT embodies our vision of security technology as more than passive recording—it is an active tool that delivers intelligence," said Saagar Govil, CEO of Vicon Industries. "Most security cameras today are outdated, built on disjointed technologies that have been stacked on top of each other for over 50 years. With NEXT, we started from scratch, seeking to redefine what a camera can be. NEXT possesses features that truly address modern organizations' unique security needs and integration challenges that come with them."

"That's why we built NEXT from the ground up with the latest AI technology—ten times more powerful than our award-winning Roughneck AI cameras," added Shain. "Customers who invest in the NEXT solution today will benefit from frequent and regular future enhancements, many of which are already on deck. For example, additional advanced on-board technologies, like AI noise cancellation and the seamless integration with IoT devices, will be available via a simple firmware update in the very near future. Additionally, the modular design of NEXT lends itself to an expanding ecosystem of sensors to further support the growing needs of today's businesses."

NEXT integrates seamlessly into Vicon's existing ecosystem, enhancing intelligent forensic searches within both Valerus, Vicon's on-premise Video Management System, and Anavio, its cloud-based platform. With Anavio, NEXT also supports face-based People Search, enabling users to track suspicious individuals throughout their facilities with precision and ease.

Additionally, Vicon is currently certifying NEXT with the industry's other top video management systems, allowing customers to leverage the camera's innovative features without having to rip and replace their existing systems and infrastructure.

"NEXT represents a strategic shift for Vicon," Govil continued. "By integrating with other major video management systems, we're expanding beyond our own ecosystem to deliver broader value in the security market. Many enterprises are not in the position to switch video management systems, but they can still take advantage of NEXT's benefits with its seamless integration into their existing platform. The process is already underway, and we expect final certification with the top five video management systems prior to shipping."

Vicon is taking orders now, and the NEXT solution will start shipping in Q1 2025.

In conjunction with the announcement, Vicon is kicking off a webinar series to showcase NEXT, with an exclusive webinar scheduled for November 14 for existing Vicon customers. The company will be exhibiting at upcoming tradeshows, starting with ISC East at the Jacob Javitz Center in New York City (November 19-21). Additional information about NEXT is available here https://vicon-security.com/introducing-next.

To learn more about Vicon or to inquire about NEXT, visit vicon-security.com or contact us at [email protected].

