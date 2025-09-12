Vicon's NEXT Modular Camera System Receives Security Today's 2025 New Product of the Year Award

Vicon wins Security Today's 2025 New Product of the Year award in the category of AI Video Surveillance Cameras.

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Sept. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Vicon Industries, Inc., a subsidiary of Cemtrex, Inc. (Nasdaq: CETX, CETXP) was recognized as a winner of the 2025 New Product of the Year award—sponsored by Security Today magazine—for its NEXT Modular Camera System. NEXT won in the category of AI Video Surveillance Cameras.

The New Product of the Year program honors the outstanding product development achievements of security technology and solutions manufacturers whose products are considered particularly noteworthy in their ability to improve security.

"Security has long been defined by incremental improvements," said Haim Shain, Vicon's Chief Product Officer. "With NEXT, we broke that cycle. NEXT is the industry's first true 'AI-first camera system,' completely reimagined from the ground up to solve today's challenges and prepare for tomorrow's possibilities," added Shain. "This award validates that the future of security begins with reinvention, not iteration."

NEXT has redefined the way security integrators and end-users install, operate, and support their camera systems. This groundbreaking modular camera system empowers customers to reduce installation time from hours to minutes, harness the most powerful AI processing capabilities on the market, and deploy advanced onboard technologies—all in a sleek, future-ready package.

With one of the smallest footprints in the industry, this camera is packed with intelligent features that render it more than just a camera—it's a self-contained solution with an advanced onboard communication system. NEXT embodies Vicon's vision of security technology as more than passive recording—it's an active tool that delivers intelligence.

"It's always inspiring to see the level of ingenuity and dedication that goes into the products submitted for the 'New Product of the Year' awards," said Ralph C. Jensen, publisher of Security Today magazine. "This year's entries reflect the industry's commitment to addressing emerging security challenges with creativity and precision. We are honored to celebrate these innovations that will undoubtedly shape the future of security."

NEXT has received a myriad of awards since its introduction, including the esteemed iF Design Award, the ESX Innovation Award, and Campus Security Today's Secure Campus Award.

