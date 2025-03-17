Vicon's NEXT Modular Sensor System Receives Esteemed iF DESIGN AWARD 2025 in Hamburg, Germany

Vicon was recognized as a winner of the iF DESIGN AWARD 2025—one of the most prestigious design competitions in the world—for its recently-released NEXT™ Modular Sensor System.

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., March 17, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Vicon Industries, Inc., a subsidiary of Cemtrex, Inc. (Nasdaq: CETX, CETXP) was recognized as a winner of the iF DESIGN AWARD 2025—one of the most prestigious design competitions in the world—for its recently-released NEXT™ Modular Sensor System. NEXT was selected for its "ability to be installed in a fraction of the time as traditional cameras, and for its seamless form language that was designed to be intentionally understated," according to the panel of judges, which adhered to strict selection criteria.

NEXT empowers customers to reduce installation time from hours to minutes, harness the most powerful AI processing capabilities on the market, and deploy advanced onboard technologies—all in a sleek, future-ready package.

NEXT's groundbreaking, patented snap-and-twist design lets installers set up a camera in under five minutes, with no specialized tools required. Once installed, the camera's remote positioning allows installers—and even end users—to set the perfect field-of-view from anywhere within seconds. Additionally, its unique modular design with interchangeable components supports a myriad of customer applications without the need for additional training or tools.

"We are honored to be among the who's who of the international design scene, with almost 11 thousand entries from 66 countries," said Haim Shain, Sr. Vice President of Product Management at Vicon. "NEXT embodies our vision to empower security technology with tangible value, like reduced installation time and powerful edge-based intelligence," continued Shain.

"This recognition solidifies the value of our technology and our position as an innovator," said Saagar Govil, CEO of Vicon Industries. "Most security cameras today are outdated, built on disjointed technologies that have been stacked on top of each other for over 50 years. With NEXT, we started from scratch, seeking to redefine what a camera can be," emphasized Govil.

Since 1954, the iF DESIGN AWARD has been considered one of the most important and prestigious design awards in the world. Every year, several thousand designers, architects and companies from all over the world take part, having their designs evaluated by independent design experts. The 131 judges used specific criteria (including idea, form, function, differentiation, and sustainability)—developed with international design experts—to evaluate the entries. The panel's ultimate goal is to find and honor the best designs in the world; the award highlights the global importance of design and its social relevance and influence, and aims to encourage innovation for a better future—all while letting the design community know "who did it first."

Vicon will be honored at the glamorous iF Design Award Night at the Friedrichstadtpalast in Berlin on April 28.

About Vicon Industries, Inc.

Vicon is a proud Cemtrex company, a leading technology partner of the world's most influential brands dedicated to empowering them with innovative technology that drives their businesses and products. Since 1967, Vicon has been a leading provider of mission-critical security surveillance systems. The innovative company provides security solutions for some of the largest municipalities and businesses in the United States and worldwide. It delivers a wide range of cutting-edge and compliant security technologies, from AI-driven video analytics to fully integrated access control solutions.

