Victims' Advocate Guy D'Andrea Promoted to Co-Managing Partner of Laffey, Bucci & Kent

Personal injury law firm elevates former prosecutor and seasoned civil trial lawyer to Co-Managing Partner
PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Personal injury law firm Laffey, Bucci & Kent is pleased to announce that Guy D'Andrea has been promoted to Co-Managing Partner of the firm. A former prosecutor and seasoned civil trial lawyer, D'Andrea represents those who have suffered sexual and physical assaults/abuse in institutional settings.
"Guy is an incredible asset to the firm, and we are proud to elevate him to the role of Co-Managing Partner," said Jeff Laffey, Co-Managing Partner. "He has proven his leadership skills time and time again through his fearless and compassionate advocacy for survivors of abuse, assault and neglect all over the country. We know he will serve the firm well with his thoughtful guidance."
D'Andrea has litigated more than 100 jury trials and hundreds of bench trials. He frequently handles national cases involving sexual and physical assaults in institutional settings including boarding schools, residential treatment facilities, hospitals, universities, sports organizations, daycare centers, spas and schools. In addition, he litigates cases against religious organizations that have permitted children to be abused for decades.
"I am honored to join Jeff in the management of our firm," said D'Andrea. "Laffey, Bucci & Kent does such important work on behalf of victims of crime and those who have suffered injuries or accidents, and we are proud to serve them. I look forward to leading our team and ensuring we continue to earn our clients' trust through deeply committed, empathetic advocacy."
Before joining Laffey, Bucci & Kent, D'Andrea served as an Assistant District Attorney in the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office. During his time in the Homicide Unit, he prosecuted several high-profile cases, including the infamous "Philadelphia Craigslist killer" and murderers who targeted transgender women. D'Andrea has also served as an adjunct professor at Drexel University Thomas R. Kline School of Law, where he has taught advanced trial advocacy courses with an emphasis on courtroom technology.
As the former chair of the Young Lawyer's Division of the National Crime Victim Bar Association, D'Andrea has advocated for positive change within the legal community. He is also an active member of the American Association for Justice. He received his law degree from Widener University School of Law and his bachelor's degree from Loyola University Maryland.
Laffey, Bucci & Kent was founded in 2009 by Jeff Laffey, Paul Bucci & Brian Kent. Each attorney brings a wealth of trial experience to the firm. Combined, attorneys at the firm have over 50 years of experience and have obtained over $750 million for their clients. In addition to crime victim injury cases, the firm handles a variety of personal injury matters including work injuries, construction accidents, defective product injuries, auto injuries and more.
