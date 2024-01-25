Victoria Azzopardi New CEO of Ocean Partnership for Children

"I am absolutely thrilled and deeply honored to step into the role of CEO at Ocean Partnership for Children—an agency that holds a special place in my heart, and whose mission resonates with my core values," Azzopardi said. Post this

Victoria has her Masters of Direct Clinical Practice in Social Work and her Bachelor of Arts in Social Work from Rutgers University. She is a NJ Licensed Clinical Social Worker, has her Clinical Supervision Certification, and is a Nurtured Heart Certified Trainer. Victoria is also very active in the Ocean County community, serving on the County's Overdose Fatality Review Committee, Children in Court, the Juvenile Justice Detention Alternative Committee, as well as many other County and state-wide associations.

"I am absolutely thrilled and deeply honored to step into the role of CEO at Ocean Partnership for Children—an agency that holds a special place in my heart, and whose mission resonates with my core values," Azzopardi said. " I eagerly anticipate this extraordinary opportunity to collaborate with our dedicated staff, engage with our esteemed Board, and strengthen our partnerships within the community.

"Together, we will continue to serve the 1,100 youth and their families in Ocean County who need our support the most. I am genuinely excited about the journey ahead and the positive impact we can create together."

For more information about Ocean Partnership for Children, please visit http://www.oceanpartnership.org.

About Ocean Partnership for Children Inc.

Founded in 2005, Ocean Partnership for Children (OPC) is Ocean County's Care Management Organization (CMO). Its mission is to enhance the well being of youth and their families through natural and community supports. OPC provides care coordination services for Ocean County youth up the age of 21 years who have mental health, substance use, intellectual and developmental challenges. OPC strives to keep children and adolescents at home, in school, and in the community by connecting them to resources that meet their unique needs and help them achieve their goals.

Ocean Partnership for Children is a non-profit organization available at no cost to all youth and families in Ocean County who meet the eligibility criteria of the New Jersey Children's System of care. To learn more, visit https://www.oceanpartnership.org or http://www.oceanresourcenet.org.

