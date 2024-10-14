Victoria Styles, MBA Joins ColoWrap as Commercial Director

ColoWrap, an early-stage medical company and pioneer of external compression technology to facilitate endoscopy, is excited to announce the appointment of Victoria Styles, MBA as its new Commercial Director. With over twenty years of experience in the GI medical device industry and a proven track record of driving consecutive double-digit growth, Victoria will lead ColoWrap's commercial strategy as the company continues its rapid expansion.

DURHAM, N.C., Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ColoWrap, an early-stage medical company and pioneer of external compression technology to facilitate endoscopy, is excited to announce the appointment of Victoria Styles, MBA as its new Commercial Director. With over twenty years of experience in the GI medical device industry and a proven track record of driving consecutive double-digit growth, Victoria will lead ColoWrap's commercial strategy as the company continues its rapid expansion.

"With our outstanding current growth rate and the emphasis on prioritizing endoscopy staff safety and satisfaction, we are thrilled to welcome Victoria to our team," said James Hathorn, CEO of ColoWrap. "Her expertise and leadership come at the perfect time as we focus on delivering data-driven solutions to protect and enhance the quality of care for both staff and patients during colonoscopy. The momentum ColoWrap is experiencing aligns perfectly with Victoria's experience and vision as we work to establish our device as the standard of care for colonoscopy."

In her role as Commercial Director, Victoria will oversee the company's sales and market expansion efforts, expanding customer outreach while advancing ColoWrap's mission to replace outdated manual pressure methods with its innovative technology.

Anjana Mohanty, VP Product & Technology, added, "Victoria's leadership will allow ColoWrap to reach new heights. Her experience in building commercial organizations aligns perfectly with our mission, and her contributions will allow my team to focus on further product enhancements and new offerings. We look forward to her impact on the company's growth."

Additionally, John Hathorn, Chief Operating Officer, commented on the strategic timing of Victoria's appointment, saying, "As we move into a new operating space designed to enhance efficiencies in order processing, fulfillment, and warehousing, Victoria's expertise will be crucial in leveraging our scaling operations to meet the demands of our growing customer base."

With the company's rapid growth and focus on delivering superior care solutions, Victoria Styles will be instrumental in advancing ColoWrap's vision to become the gold standard in colonoscopy care.

"I'm excited to join ColoWrap and contribute to bringing this groundbreaking technology to more clinicians and patients," said Victoria Styles. "The ColoWrap device has the potential to significantly enhance the efficiency and comfort of colonoscopy procedures, and I look forward to leading our commercial strategy as we drive growth and innovation."

About ColoWrap®

ColoWrap is the pioneer of external compression technology designed to improve gastrointestinal procedures. Its flagship product, the ColoWrap Anti-Looping Colonoscopy Compression Device, is the first and only non-invasive device clinically proven to mitigate looping during colonoscopy. Worn by the patient during the procedure, the device applies targeted, adjustable abdominal pressure to minimize sigmoid and transverse colon looping.

Clinical trials have demonstrated the significant benefits of ColoWrap, including:

Shortened procedure times

Improved patient comfort during colonoscopy

85% reduction in staff-reported musculoskeletal pain associated with repositioning patients

Endoscopy and Surgical teams aiming to provide the safest, most cost-efficient solution to colonoscopy challenges should contact the company at www.colowrap.com.

