Victoria's Secret Angel Lais Ribeiro to Host Art Palm Beach Opening Night PremiereBeach

VIP guests will also be among the first to see this year's curated landscape of more than 80 prestigious galleries showcasing exceptional contemporary and modern art from around the globe including iconic works by Andy Warhol, Jackson Pollock, the legendary Marc Chagall and more. DIVERSEartPB'swill also be showcasing thought-provoking AI installations, exploring the impact of artificial intelligence on memory and human identity. Attendees at the show will also have the opportunity to rub elbows with royalty as HRH Prince Nikolaos of Greece and Denmark will be at Art Palm Beach to showcase his "Dialogos" exhibit.

Join Palm Beach society, renowned art collectors, artists, celebrities, and influencers for an unforgettable evening to support the American Heart Association's lifesaving work. Art Palm Beach will be held at the Palm Beach County Convention Center from January 24th to 28th. The Opening Premiere Party starts at 5pm on Wednesday, January 24th. Tickets are $150 and allow admission every day to the show. Tickets for all other show days are $35. Click here to purchase tickets. For more information on Art Palm Beach, go here: artpalmbeach.com.

