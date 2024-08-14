Victory Christian Academy to Host Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for New Performing Arts Center

VCA Celebrates New Arts Center!

MILWAUKEE, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Victory Christian Academy proudly celebrated the grand unveiling of its new Performing Arts Center with a ribbon-cutting ceremony that marked a monumental day in the school's history.

What an unforgettable day it was! Nearly a year ago, we broke ground on this monumental project. Today, with the unwavering support of our community and dedicated individuals, this dream is now a reality. The new Performing Arts Center, seating 330 and spanning 6,991 sqft, has already begun its journey as a vibrant hub for school events, chapel services, performances, and community gatherings. Located in a challenged neighborhood, it also serves as a beacon of hope, providing a food pantry, clothing services, family therapy, one-on-one student counseling, and mental health support through VCA's Care Team.

The day's celebrations began with the ribbon-cutting at 10:00 AM, followed by a school parent orientation and a lively block party. The event featured a petting zoo, face painting, a bouncy house, food vendors, a raffle, and a special backpack giveaway, creating a joyous atmosphere for all attendees.

"We are incredibly proud to have opened our new Performing Arts Center and shared this moment with our community," said Donald Rogers, Executive Director at Victory Christian Academy. "This facility marks a new chapter for VCA, fostering arts and community engagement."

Dr. E.F. Williams, School Principal, added, "This center will be a beacon of creativity and learning. We were thrilled to welcome everyone to experience the joy and inspiration it will bring."

Today's celebration was more than just the opening of a new auditorium—it was a testament to our community's commitment to faith-based, enriching education. This year's theme, "Live Connected," was brought to life as we witnessed the bond between our students, families, and staff. Watching new and returning students explore the campus, meet their teachers, and get excited for the year ahead was truly heartwarming.

A special thank you goes out to all our sponsors, the amazing food trucks, and the fire department for joining us and making this event so memorable. If you haven't enrolled yet, visit vcaschool.org and become part of something truly meaningful.

About Victory Christian Academy: Victory Christian Academy is dedicated to providing comprehensive education in a faith-based environment. Our mission is to nurture each student's academic and spiritual growth, preparing them for success in all areas of life.

Media Contact

Ryan Rogers, Victory Christian Academy, 1 2627175877, [email protected], vcaschool.org

LinkedIn

SOURCE Victory Christian Academy