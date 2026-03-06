Victory Square Partners Appoints Matt Walnock as Head of AI and Advisory Services to Lead Next Chapter of Growth in the AI-Age

"Matt brings something rare: he's been in the seat. He's written the code, drawn the architecture, and sat in the CTO chair through a major acquisition. That lived experience is exactly what our clients need. His role as Head of AI and Advisory Services reflects where we're headed as a firm." Post this

Walnock's relationship with Victory Square Partners evolved organically. What began as a collaborative partnership progressed into an advisory role, with Walnock coaching the firm's own leadership team on technical strategy. Recognizing the depth of alignment between their values and vision, Victory Square and Walnock made the natural decision to combine forces. He joined the firm several months ago and has been building out the advisory services practice from within ever since.

In his role as Head of AI and Advisory Services, Walnock leads Victory Square's advisory services practice, working directly with clients on their technical and product direction — with particular emphasis on the technical strategy layer that too many growth-stage companies underinvest in. He helps organizations think critically not just about their marketing or product roadmap, but about how they structure their engineering teams, build their development culture, build an AI-charged SDLC and design the operational engine that powers software delivery. Walnock also brings a rare combination of technical fluency and interpersonal leadership, helping clients navigate the human dimensions of scaling — team dynamics, communication structures, and the cultural shifts that accompany rapid growth.

Beyond direct client work, Walnock is building and leading a team around him — assembling a network of partners, contractors and advisors who can serve clients on a fractional, interim, or advisory basis. This expanding bench deepens Victory Square's capacity to meet clients where they are, providing flexible, high-caliber technical leadership aligned with the realities of growth-stage companies.

"Having been in the CTO seat through acquisitions and rapid growth, I've seen firsthand what separates the companies that scale well from those that don't — it's not talent or ambition, it's strategic technical leadership. That need is only getting sharper as AI reshapes how engineering teams operate. Helping companies build around that shift, not just react to it, is the work I'm most excited to lead at Victory Square."said Walnock.

"Matt brings something rare: he's been in the seat. He's written the code, drawn the architecture, and sat in the CTO chair through a major acquisition. That lived experience is exactly what our clients need when they're navigating complex technical decisions under pressure. Formalizing his role as Head of AI and Advisory Services reflects where we're headed as a firm," said Paul Doman, CEO of Victory Square Partners.

Victory Square Partners works with growth-stage software companies to strengthen engineering foundations, align leadership teams, and integrate AI into the software development lifecycle. By combining strategic advisory services with hands-on engineering support, the firm enables clients to accelerate innovation while maintaining operational rigor and long-term sustainability.

Walnock's appointment further cements Victory Square Partners' position as a trusted partner to software-driven businesses seeking structured, responsible AI adoption, and a firm that leads by example in building the kind of technical and organizational excellence it champions for its clients.

