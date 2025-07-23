VictoryMORI Ventures Awarded NASA JPL ITISS Contract to Deliver IT Services Across the Enterprise

VictoryMORI Ventures, a WOSB/SDVOSB Mentor-Protégé Joint Venture between MORI Associates and Victory Solutions, has been awarded NASA JPL's ITISS contract to deliver secure, scalable enterprise IT services that support mission-critical operations and innovation across JPL.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., July 23, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- VictoryMORI Ventures (VMV), a Small Business Administration (SBA)-approved Mentor-Protégé All Small Joint Venture between MORI Associates (Mentor) and Victory Solutions (Protégé), has been awarded the Information Technology Infrastructure Services and Solutions (ITISS) contract by NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL). VMV will lead the delivery of secure, scalable, and modern IT solutions that support JPL's mission to advance space exploration, science, and innovation.

The ITISS contract provides enterprise-wide IT solutions critical to JPL's operations. The work enables enhanced infrastructure performance, end-to-end service delivery, and long-term real-time IT mission support across JPL.

Under ITISS, VictoryMORI Ventures will support JPL's day-to-day operations and mission readiness to ensure reliable, secure, and modern IT capabilities in the following areas: infrastructure solutions, system monitoring/notification, network operations, telecommunications, mission support, cyber services, high performance computing, and data center operations.

"This award validates VMV's ability to compete and lead at the highest levels of federal contracting," said Kris McGuire, CEO and Co-founder of VictoryMORI Ventures and Founder of Victory Solutions. "By combining our collective strengths, we're uniquely equipped to deliver secure, resilient, and forward-looking IT services that support JPL's mission objectives."

"This award reflects the power of collaboration between two small businesses committed to driving mission excellence," said Shanaz Amirjafari, Co-founder of VictoryMORI Ventures and CEO and Founder of MORI Associates. "Together, we bring deep JPL and NASA experience, operational agility, and technical precision—qualities that are essential to supporting JPL's work. We are honored to continue delivering excellence to our JPL customer, leading this effort with our partners at VMV, and contributing to the success of JPL and their customers' most vital missions."

As a Woman-Owned Small Business (WOSB) and Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB), the selection of VMV delivers on NASA's commitment to engaging highly qualified small businesses that bring agility, innovation, and cost-effective solutions to complex mission environments.

The award builds on a legacy of trusted performance by both partner companies, which have delivered program excellence and technical expertise to NASA and Department of Defense customers for decades, encompassing advanced engineering and mission operations, as well as IT infrastructure and cloud modernization.

To learn more about VictoryMORI Ventures and its innovative IT and engineering solutions, visit www.vmventures.us.

About VictoryMORI Ventures

VictoryMORI Ventures (VMV) is an SBA-approved Mentor-Protégé Joint Venture between Victory Solutions and MORI Associates. Certified as both a Woman-Owned Small Business (WOSB) and Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB), VMV provides enterprise-level IT, engineering, cybersecurity, and digital transformation services to federal and aerospace clients across the United States. Built on a foundation of innovation, integrity, and execution, VMV delivers high-performance solutions that support mission success at scale.

Media Contact

Alicia Ortiz, VictoryMORI Ventures, 1 256-895-2867, [email protected], https://www.vmventures.us/

SOURCE VictoryMORI Ventures