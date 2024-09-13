Victrix Finalis Films Partners with Investigative Journalist Andi Petersen for Groundbreaking Documentary Exposing Sexual Misconduct in the Boise School District

Victoria Horn, founder of Victrix Finalis Films, collaborates with Andi Petersen, host of Idaho Crime Pod and Idaho Crime Squad, to demand accountability and policy reform in Idaho's public schools.

BOISE, Idaho, Sept. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Victrix Finalis Films, led by acclaimed filmmaker and Boise School District alumna Victoria Horn, has announced an exciting partnership with investigative journalist and true crime podcaster Andi Petersen for an upcoming documentary exposing sexual misconduct and systemic failures within the Boise School District. The film aims to shed light on the district's handling of sexual misconduct allegations spanning more than three decades and promote policy changes to protect Idaho's youth.

Victoria Horn, founder of Victrix Finalis Films, and Andi Petersen, host of Idaho Crime Pod and the TikTok channel Idaho Crime Squad, have launched a fundraising campaign to support this crucial project. Together, they will investigate the district's troubling pattern of mishandling allegations and allowing offenders to continue working in schools—a practice known nationwide as "passing the trash." The documentary will include survivor testimonies, expert analysis, and calls for legislative reform to address this urgent issue.

Horn has committed her production company to telling the untold stories of survivors and investigating the deeper issues within the Boise School District. The documentary will uncover how teachers and staff accused of sexual misconduct have continued working without facing consequences, and explore the lack of criminal investigations in assault allegations brought to staff members from students. Horn and Petersen seek to inspire legislative reform and protect students across Idaho by documenting these failures.

Petersen, a seasoned journalist known for her work on Idaho Crime Pod and her popular Idaho Crime Squad TikTok channel, is recognized for her fearless reporting on unsolved crimes and systemic corruption in Idaho. Petersen's dedication to exposing injustice and amplifying survivor voices aligns with Horn's vision for the documentary.

"I'm thrilled to partner with Andi Petersen on this project. Her commitment to truth and accountability is unwavering, and together, we hope to shine a light on the Boise School District's failures to protect its students," said Horn. "We want to create a safe space for survivors to share their stories and advocate for the policy changes needed to prevent this appalling, predatory behavior."

Petersen, who has been covering misconduct in the Boise School District on her TikTok channel and podcast, added: "We can no longer turn a blind eye to what's happening in our schools. This documentary will push for the transparency and reform that the community deserves."

About Victrix Finalis Films

Victrix Finalis Films is an independent film production company founded by filmmaker Victoria Horn. With a focus on intricate storytelling and social change, the company is dedicated to producing films that highlight critical issues and amplify underrepresented voices.

About Andi Petersen

Andi Petersen is an investigative journalist and host of the Idaho Crime Pod and Idaho Crime Squad, a true crime podcast and TikTok channel that delves into unsolved cases and systemic issues in Idaho. With a loyal following, Petersen is known for her bold investigative approach and commitment to uncovering the truth.

