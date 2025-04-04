Victus Marketing Officially Launches, Bringing Big-League Strategy to Small and Mid-Sized Businesses

"Great marketing depends on three things: knowing your audience, creating work that stands out, and building strategies that scale," said Habermas, President of Victus Marketing. "Miss one, and the whole thing falls apart. We're here to make sure businesses get all three right." Post this

Victus Marketing is not only designed to serve organizations in sports, entertainment, recreation, and the arts, but also small and mid-sized businesses of all kinds that are seeking top-tier marketing strategy and implementation without the full-time overhead costs. The agency provides data-driven marketing solutions that cut through the noise, helping businesses maximize their reach and impact.

Joining Habermas in this new venture is Courtney Stellar-Patterson, Senior Creative Director, a longtime collaborator of Habermas that is known for delivering standout creative solutions. Victus Marketing is also backed by Victus Advisors principals Brian Connolly and Walter Franco, further strengthening its foundation in strategic marketing and consulting.

The agency has been operating in soft launch mode over the past few months, working with early clients to refine its approach. With today's official launch, Victus Marketing is ready to expand its reach and help more businesses achieve their marketing goals.

"Over the years, I've had the privilege of learning from some of the best minds in marketing and business," added Habermas. "Now, it's time to implement my own game plan and help clients navigate an ever-evolving market with clarity and confidence."

For more information about Victus Marketing and its services, visit www.victusmktg.com.

Media Contact

Eric Habermas, Victus Marketing, 1 3135704736, [email protected], www.victusmktg.com

SOURCE Victus Marketing