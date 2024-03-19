Vid2Pod from Blubrry Podcasting Transforms YouTube Playlists into Audio Podcasts

"By automatically converting new videos in a YouTube playlist to audio podcasts, we are not only diversifying the content landscape but also making it more inclusive and accessible to everyone, everywhere." -- Todd Cochrane Post this

Key Features of the Service Include:

Simple Integration: An easy-to-use platform that allows creators to select a playlist to quickly convert video to audio.

High-Quality Automatic Audio Conversion: Ensuring that podcasts maintain the clarity and professionalism of the original YouTube content.

Widespread Distribution: Offering distribution to all podcast platforms and apps such as Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon, Pandora, etc.

Custom Metadata and SEO Optimization: Enhancing discoverability across all podcast platforms.

Comprehensive Analytics: Providing valuable insights into podcast performance and listener demographics.

"Our mission is to empower video-first creators by providing them with an audio podcast available on all podcast apps with no extra work beyond signing up for the service," said Todd Cochrane, founder of Blubrry Podcasting. "By automatically converting new videos in a YouTube playlist to audio podcasts, we are not only diversifying the content landscape but also making it more inclusive and accessible to everyone, everywhere."

The launch of this service comes at a time when the digital landscape is increasingly audio-friendly, with podcasts emerging as a preferred medium of information and entertainment for millions around the globe. Blubrry's new service is poised to become a game-changer for video-first creators, allowing distribution into all traditional podcast platforms.

Creators can sign up for the service starting March 19, 2024 alongside Blubrry's podcast hosting plans. For more information about Blubrry Podcasting and the new service, visit the Vid2Pod page or blog post on Blubrry.com.

About Us: A trusted distributor for podcasters around the world, Blubrry offers tools and services, including hosting, IAB podcast statistics, private podcasting, WordPress hosting, monetization, and the number one podcasting plugin for WordPress. This podcast pioneer provides the optimal podcasting experience so creators can Publish. Analyze. Grow. Contact Blubrry.

