Vida Markets Teams Up with Cricpayz for Enhanced Payment Solutions

Vida Markets, a globally regulated brokerage, announces a strategic partnership with Cricpayz, an innovative payment platform, recognizing the critical importance of fast and flexible payment solutions for traders navigating volatile financial markets.

JOHANNESBURG, Dec. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In today's fast-paced trading environment, the importance of flexible and swift payment options cannot be overstated. Traders, constantly navigating the volatile waters of the financial markets, require payment solutions that match the speed and agility of their trading strategies. Understanding this, the globally regulated brokerage Vida Markets has chosen to cooperate with Cricpayz--an innovative payment platform. With this step, the broker not only affirms the ever-changing needs of today's traders but also positions itself at the forefront of customer-centric financial services.

"We are thrilled to unveil our latest partnership with Cricpayz, a new Payment Service Provider (PSP), as part of our ongoing commitment to enriching our clients' financial interactions," the spokesperson for Vida Markets stated. "Cricpayz is specifically crafted to offer enhanced convenience and ease, transforming the way our clients manage their transactions. When opting for Net Banking or UPI, users can now choose Cricpayz from the deposit options for a more efficient, seamless payment journey. At Vida Markets, our goal is to consistently provide a peerless experience underpinned by first-rate service tailored to the evolving preferences of market contestants."

A versatile trading space

The newly introduced Cricpayz emerges as a dynamic PSP in India, famous as an Alternative Payment Method (APM) for enhanced financial flexibility. It supports popular methods like UPI and Net Banking, accommodating a broad range of transactions.

The minimum deposit for both UPI and Net Banking is set at $25. Users who choose Net Banking are able to deposit as much as $12,000 and withdraw as much as $500. UPI, on the other hand, permits up to $600 for deposits and $550 for withdrawals.

"Here at Vida Markets, we pride ourselves on offering an all-in-one ecosystem, characterised by a comprehensive multi-asset platform complemented by the convenience of same-day deposits and withdrawals," the spokesperson for Vida Markets added. "Our suite of services includes a variety of account types and multiple tradable assets to cater to diverse trading needs, the innovative VM Social for enhanced community interaction, and robust support to ensure smooth trading experiences. Our commitment is to deliver the most optimal services, tailored to meet and exceed the unique requirements of each of our clients, making sure that their trading journey with us is both successful and fulfilling."

About Vida Markets

Vida Markets stands out as a trusted, licensed online broker, offering traders a gateway to the dynamic financial markets. The broker integrates renowned platforms like MT4 and MT5, known for their robust performance, as well as an intuitive set of tools. Moreover, the firm introduces multiple account types, including STP, ECN, and Islamic, each tailored to meet the specific needs of different traders. The brand also features VM social, a platform for traders to connect and share insights, and interactive broker (IB) or affiliate programs, fostering a collaborative trading environment. Additionally, dedicated customer support is available, ensuring that clients have an efficient trading experience. Ultimately, Vida Markets positions itself as a comprehensive, secure, and optimal online trading broker, accommodating the diverse needs of financial traders in the dynamic global markets.

Media Contact

Allan Maira - Chief Operating Officer, Vida Markets, +44 0208 157 2170, [email protected], https://www.vidamarkets.com/en

SOURCE Vida Markets