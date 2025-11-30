VIDA Partners with Riverain Technologies to Extend Best-of-Breed AI Imaging for Life Sciences

Riverain's cardiothoracic AI suite is now available to sponsors with VIDA's clinical trial imaging services, through the VIDA Intelligence Platform

CHICAGO, Nov. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- VIDA Diagnostics, Inc. (VIDA), the leader in clinical imaging intelligence, today announced a strategic partnership with Riverain Technologies at this year's Radiologic Society of North America (RSNA) meeting. This collaboration integrates Riverain's ClearRead™ CT cardiothoracic AI imaging analysis suite through the VIDA Intelligence Platform, a modern trial imaging management solution designed to ensure high-quality biomarker data and operational excellence on a global scale.

Riverain joins an exceptional ecosystem of AI partners, following successful integrations with Thirona, National Jewish Health, and Polarean. By unifying the workflows accessing these best-in-class technologies through the VIDA Intelligence Platform, VIDA provides pharmaceutical science teams a complete arsenal of precision imaging biomarker services. This centralized approach eases specialized AI vendor management and standardizes biomarker outputs, leveraging a proven secure infrastructure used globally by thousands of participating trial sites.

"Pharmaceutical sponsors are seeking a deeper understanding of their therapies, patients, and the complex interplay among major diseases like COPD, cardiovascular disease, and lung cancer," said Susan Wood, PhD, President and CEO of VIDA. "Our partnership with Riverain delivers the type of deeply clinical imaging tools necessary to drive next generation therapies."

"We are excited to bring our renowned ClearRead AI technology to VIDA's platform-driven clinical trial solution, extending our solution to the rapidly growing life sciences market," said Steve Worrell, CEO of Riverain Technologies. "By combining our strengths, we can empower pharmaceutical vendors with stronger data to accelerate therapeutic breakthroughs for patients worldwide."

This partnership complements VIDA's precision imaging portfolio in addressing the "Big Three" diseases of the chest—Cardiovascular (CVD), Respiratory/COPD, and Lung Cancer—which collectively account for 40% of global deaths annually1. As pharmaceutical demand shifts toward a more comprehensive patient evaluation, the ability to analyze comorbidities is essential. With data showing that a COPD diagnosis doubles heart attack risk² and that 70-80% of lung cancer cases are preceded by COPD³, VIDA's platform now provides the multi-disease visibility that modern medicine—and the market—demands.

The ClearRead CT technology deploys a series of advanced AI algorithms that provide key insights and metrics on pulmonary nodules, coronary artery calcification (CAC), and hypodense lung tissue*. The quantification of these biomarkers is a valuable tool in the detection and treatment of the big three diseases of the chest.

About VIDA

VIDA is a clinical imaging intelligence company, accelerating the approval and adoption of life-saving therapies to patients through its AI-powered digital biomarker solution. With best-of-breed imaging biomarkers and a modern approach to trial imaging management, the VIDA Intelligence Platform is helping biopharma sponsors leverage the power of quantitative imaging at scale. VIDA's platform technology powers OSIC Cloud, the world's largest ILD imaging data repository. Learn more at https://vidalung.ai. Follow @vidalung on X and LinkedIn.

About Riverain

Riverain Technologies is dedicated to transforming the field of radiology by addressing and eliminating delayed cardiothoracic diagnoses. As relentless innovators, Riverain empowers healthcare providers by streamlining diagnostic workflows, enhancing detection accuracy, and ultimately improving patient outcomes. With a steadfast commitment to advancing cardiothoracic care, Riverain Technologies is shaping the future of diagnostic excellence. For more information: https://www.riveraintech.com/

Sources

World Health Organization: CVD (~32%), COPD (~5%), lung cancer (~3%) Morgan AD, Zakeri R, Quint JK. Defining the relationship between COPD and CVD: what are the implications for clinical practice? Therapeutic Advances in Respiratory Disease. 2018;12:1753465817750524-1753465817750524. Parris BA, O'Farrell HE, Fong KM, Yang IA. Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and lung cancer: common pathways for pathogenesis. Journal of Thoracic Disease. 2019;11(S17):S2155-S2172.

*ClearRead CT LTA for hypodense lung tissue is pending FDA clearance.

Media Contact

Marcel Nienhuis, VIDA, 1 6124320513, [email protected], vidalung.ai

SOURCE VIDA