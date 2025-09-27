VIDA Partners with Thirona to Expand Respiratory Clinical Trial Imaging Capabilities

Selection of Thirona's advanced AI-powered analyses can now be offered with VIDA's clinical trial services through the VIDA Intelligence Platform
AMSTERDAM, Sept. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- VIDA Diagnostics, Inc. (VIDA), the clinical imaging intelligence leader, announces a strategic partnership with Thirona, global experts in AI-powered lung image analysis, at the European Respiratory Society (ERS) meeting in Amsterdam. This strategic partnership empowers trial sponsors to access Thirona's advanced quantitative analyses through VIDA's trial imaging services. These services are driven by the VIDA Intelligence Platform, a modern trial imaging management solution designed to ensure high-quality imaging data and operational excellence on a global scale.
Clinical trial sponsors are increasingly leveraging precision imaging biomarkers to facilitate and accelerate the drug development and approval process. The VIDA Intelligence Platform enables clinical trial sponsors to simplify and standardize their access to high quality imaging workflows, a network of trial imaging sites, and advanced imaging biomarkers—now seamlessly incorporating the analyses of Thirona.
"VIDA's partnership with Thirona represents an important and continued expansion of our scope of respiratory services, providing our customers with access to expanded innovative AI-powered lung analyses of Thirona," said Susan Wood, PhD, President and CEO of VIDA. "Consistent with VIDA's strategy, we're continuing to partner with companies accelerating the advancement of clinical imaging biomarkers using clinically centric AI technologies."
"We are excited to partner with VIDA, a company that shares our commitment to advancing respiratory precision medicine through AI-powered image analysis," said Eva van Rikxoort, PhD, CEO and Founder of Thirona. "VIDA's approach to trial imaging management and their extensive global network of sites enables us to bring our advanced analysis to clinical trial sponsors with exceptional quality control and scale."
Thirona becomes the latest partner to join the rapidly expanding VIDA Intelligence Platform ecosystem, following successful collaborations with National Jewish Health and Polarean. These partnerships increase access to unified quantitative imaging capabilities to offer sponsors best-in-breed algorithm and biomarker options to support their clinical trials data & research goals.
About VIDA
VIDA is a clinical imaging intelligence company, accelerating the approval and adoption of life-saving therapies to patients through its AI-powered digital biomarker solution. With best-in-breed imaging biomarkers and a modern approach to trial imaging management, the VIDA Intelligence Platform is helping biopharma sponsors leverage the power of quantitative imaging at scale. VIDA's platform technology powers OSIC Cloud, the world's largest ILD imaging data repository. Learn more at https://vidalung.ai. Follow @vidalung on X and LinkedIn.
About Thirona
Thirona is a global company specializing in advanced AI-powered analysis of thoracic imaging. Built on robust segmentation and precise quantification of bronchial, parenchymal, and vascular lung structures, the LungQ® portfolio delivers automated, accurate assessments across pulmonary diseases. Validated in 200+ peer-reviewed publications, LungQ® provides reliable, reproducible results spanning diverse populations and disease severities. Developed in collaboration with research institutes, academic hospitals, pharmaceutical innovators, and MedTech partners, Thirona's solutions are used to accelerate imaging-based respiratory clinical trials and advance minimally invasive interventions. Today, LungQ® is installed in 1,200+ hospitals worldwide, contributing to progress in precision medicine for lung disease. Learn more at https://thirona.eu.
