Vidalia Companies, Inc. Announces Workforce Reduction Amid Strategic Growth Plan for Increased Pima Yarn Production

"While this is a challenging moment for our workforce, we are focused on building a stronger foundation for the future," said CEO Daniel Feibus "These operational upgrades will position us to be more competitive in the global market, ensuring our continued leadership in premium yarn production." Post this

Vidalia will continue to prioritize innovation, quality, and sustainability in our operations. The investments in new technology and processes reflect Vidalia's dedication to delivering superior products and maintaining a sustainable and competitive edge in the textile industry. Vidalia anticipates expanding its workforce significantly to support 24/7 production beginning before year end and adding significantly to its hourly and salaried payroll.



For further information or media inquiries, please contact:



Mathew Lunsford, Vidalia Mills, 1 (318) 336-4812, [email protected], https://vidaliamills.com

About Vidalia Companies, Inc.

Vidalia Companies, Inc. is a leading producer of premium yarn products, specializing in high-quality Pima yarns. Based in Vidalia, Louisiana, we are committed to excellence, innovation, and sustainability, delivering world-class products to our global customers.



Media Contact

