VidaTalk Partners with LanguageLine to Deliver Seamless Live Interpreter Access at the Patient's Fingertips

"We've removed an entire layer of friction. Interpreter access is now built directly into the tool patients already trust," said Dr. Lance Patak, co-founder of VidaTalk. "No more waiting, no extra devices, no chasing down equipment—just instant understanding at the tap of a button."

A new in-app feature labeled "I want an interpreter" allows patients with limited English proficiency to request interpretation themselves, giving them greater autonomy and reducing delays in care. Clinicians also benefit from a simplified, integrated workflow that removes the need to locate carts or make separate calls.

"We're meeting patients at the point of care," said Simon Yoxon-Grant, President and CEO of LanguageLine Solutions. "By embedding interpreter access directly into VidaTalk, we're making every interaction more immediate and effective."

Solving Persistent Challenges in Hospital Communication

VidaTalk embeds interpreter access into a tool that is already in patients' hands.

The integrated solution offers:

Live audio and video interpretation in 45 languages, including ASL

Secure, HIPAA-compliant access within a single platform

Patient-initiated interpretation through a simple touchscreen interface

Multimodal support including Talk-to-Translate, drawing boards, and type-to-speech

Simplified implementation with minimal training required

This streamlining not only saves time but also supports compliance with language access regulations and improves patient satisfaction for those who are limited English proficient, Deaf, or Hard of Hearing.

Expanding Language Access Through Research and Innovation

VidaTalk was initially developed through NIH-funded research to support intubated ICU patients. Over time, it has expanded into a comprehensive communication-equity solution used across health systems. Earlier this year, VidaTalk expanded its language library to 45 supported languages, including recent additions such as Swahili, Hebrew, Kurdish (Northern and Central), and Albanian. These updates reflect ongoing efforts to meet the needs of increasingly diverse patient populations across the country.

Moving Toward a New Standard in Health Equity

The partnership between VidaTalk and LanguageLine reflects a broader shift in health care toward integrated, digital-first communication solutions that promote equity, safety, and patient autonomy. The combined solution not only improves how care is delivered but also helps health systems align with regulatory expectations related to language access.

VidaTalk is actively working with hospitals to implement this new capability as part of routine care, with future plans to extend interpreter access into virtual care, discharge planning, and post-acute follow-up.

