VideaHealth and Henry Schein One Expand Partnership to Bring Dental AI to Hygiene Schools

Jonathan Brennan, MD, DMD, MPH, associate dean of innovation and curriculum at Arizona School of Dentistry and Oral Health (ATSU-ASDOH), said, "Dental AI's positive impact in an educational setting cannot be overstated, as it offers the opportunity for students to refine their diagnostic skills before they ever see a patient. I expect that clinicians trained in school with dental AI will graduate with finer skills than ever before, with a higher degree of confidence in their treatment recommendations as well as greater diagnostic accuracy."

VideaHealth's investment in education will kick off with a focus on dental hygiene schools, conducted in partnership with Henry Schein One, and will provide near immediate access to Detect AI through the seamless integration with Ascend Academic. In addition to partnering on the technology integration, VideaHealth's investment includes the creation of training modules to equip educators with the proper tools and information to best leverage dental AI in the classroom.

"Today Henry Schein One serves 80% of U.S. dental academic institutions with our axiUm solution portfolio," said Rachel Nelson, VP, Global Academic Solutions, Henry Schein One. "As we continue to expand our presence across the dental education industry and into dental hygiene schools with Ascend Academic and Detect AI, we can further empower hygienists to utilize AI, significantly reducing dental problems through patient education and early detection."

Students learning and training with dental AI insights can simulate patient cases and real-time feedback, enhance their interpretations and treatment planning skills before ever entering clinical practice, and help jump-start their careers. In addition, they will be able to hone their treatment recommendation skills, bolstered by sophisticated patient visualizations.

Florian Hillen, CEO of VideaHealth, said, "This is a milestone moment for the market. Educators have been asking for dental AI to help train their students, and we are proud to meet that need. Dental AI is an invaluable tool; helping future clinicians develop their skills, experience, and insight will give them the confidence to do their work well and to share those insights with patients."

About Henry Schein One

Henry Schein One, a leader in dental software, empowers dentists to focus on patient care, ensuring practice success.

With its simple and integrated software, practices are finally more seamless, more efficient, and more profitable—meaning patients and practitioners are happier. With comprehensive solutions: demand generation, patient experience, practice management, revenue management, dental analytics, and clinical workflow, dental practices will be running smoother than ever before.

Henry Schein One, LLC, is a joint venture between Henry Schein, Inc. and Internet Brands. The company's portfolio of leading brands includes Dentrix®, Dentrix Ascend®, Jarvis Analytics®, TechCentral™, Lighthouse360+, and DentalPlans.com®, along with solutions offered through international companies, including Dentally and Software of Excellence, among others. For a full list of our brands, please visit our website or connect with us on LinkedIn.

About VideaHealth

VideaHealth is the leading dental AI company, offering dental providers the most comprehensive suite of dental AI technology that addresses virtually every dental disease state. Practices of all sizes are using VideaHealth to drive better clinical outcomes, ranging from the nation's largest DSO, Heartland Dental, to forward-facing independent practices.

Through a partnership with Henry Schein One, one of the country's most respected technology companies, VideaHealth is also bringing the co-branded Dentrix Detect AI and Dentrix Ascend AI powered by VideaHealth to the tens of thousands of offices using the company's practice management software.

Headquartered in Boston, VideaHealth is backed by leading venture capital firms Spark Capital, Zetta Venture Partners and Pillar VC. For more information, visit https://www.videa.ai

