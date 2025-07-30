Video Management Software Delivers Cost-Effective Election Monitoring in Record Time

This is a perfect example of how flexible, cloud-based security can solve real-world challenges without requiring massive infrastructure investments or complex maintenance," said Matt Fishback, Global Alliances Manager for Milestone Systems. Post this

Working with systems integrator Sology Solutions, the county deployed Milestone's XProtect video management software on Amazon Web Services (AWS) to provide citizens with real-time access to ballot handling through popular streaming platforms. Surveillance Bridge from Tiger Surveillance was used to make the VMS to cloud connection. The solution replaced a cumbersome process that required formal requests and in-person visits with instant, transparent access, thereby building public trust in the electoral process.

The project showcased remarkable efficiency, with Sology Solutions receiving the purchase order on a Thursday and delivering a fully operational system by the following Monday morning. This timeline was achieved through the flexibility of cloud-based architecture and seamless, open integration between Milestone, AWS, and Axis Communications technologies.

Budget-Friendly Solution Delivered on Tight Timeline

In 2024, with new election legislation requiring comprehensive video monitoring and the presidential election approaching, the county needed a cost-effective solution that could be implemented quickly. Sology Solutions faced the challenge of designing and installing a complete, 16-camera video security system that met strict budget requirements in just a few days.

The solution uses XProtect video management software, running on AWS infrastructure, to manage multiple IP cameras. Half of the cameras stream video of ballot-handling areas directly to the county's public streaming channel, while AWS S3 storage handles the required 22-month retention period cost-effectively. SD cards in the cameras provide backup during network disruptions, ensuring continuous operation.

"This is a perfect example of how flexible, cloud-based security can solve real-world challenges without requiring massive infrastructure investments or complex maintenance," said Matt Fishback, Global Alliances Manager for Milestone Systems. "This is also what Responsible Technology is about - using innovation to create safety and transparency."

The cloud-based approach eliminated the need for on-premises servers while providing automatic archiving and easy system activation for future election cycles. The collaboration between Sology Solutions, Milestone Systems, and AWS demonstrates that organizations with tight budgets can leverage cloud technology to deliver cost-effective and reliable public services quickly.

To read the complete case study detailing how this innovative approach transformed election transparency while cutting costs, click here.

About Milestone Systems

Milestone Systems is a world leader in data-driven video technology used in industries as diverse as manufacturing, airports, law enforcement, retail, and traffic management. We provide a clear picture of how to create a safer, better and more prosperous world. Our XProtect video management software, BriefCam AI-powered analytics, and Arcules cloud VSaaS help our customers learn from the past, understand the present, and predict the future. Founded in 1998 and headquartered in Copenhagen, Milestone employs more than 1,500 people worldwide and has been an independent company in the Canon Group since 2014. For more information visit: www.milestonesys.com. For news and other press releases, visit our Newsroom.

