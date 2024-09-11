VIDEO: The Facts About the Legitimate Face of Horror Competition | Sponsored by Ghost Corps and Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

Colossal brings together a large group of horror fans for a friendly competition to support an incredibly worthy cause — The Starlight Children's Foundation.
PHOENIX, Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Colossal, a renowned professional fundraiser that has raised over $68.8M and counting for various charity partners since 2022, is thrilled to announce that voting is now open for the 2024 Face of Horror. Horror aficionados are clawing their way to a sinister prize: an unlucky $13,000 cash prize, a photoshoot with the notorious Kane Hodder from Friday the 13th, and a spine-tingling feature in Rue Morgue Magazine. But that's not all. The Face of Horror will also sport a custom Ghostbusters flight suit and stand beside the legendary Ectomobile (Ecto-1) from the 1984 film for this iconic photoshoot.
In a ghastly twist of fate, qualifying competitors will also have the chance to submit their most bone-chilling screen test to the acclaimed director Craig Singer. From this terrifying selection, two unsettling talents will be cast in speaking roles for Singer's upcoming horror film, TAT.
The legitimate Face of Horror competition supports the Starlight Children's Foundation, a nonprofit organization that aims to deliver happiness to seriously ill kids and their families through virtual reality experiences, fun hospital wear, and games.
"At the heart of Face of Horror is the spirit of giving back," said Mary Hagen, CEO of Colossal. "Through our partnership with the Starlight Children's Foundation, we're not only celebrating the love of horror but also helping to bring joy and comfort to children who need it most. This competition is about more than scares—it's about making a real difference in these kids' lives."
GHOST CORPS: The masterminds behind the Ghostbusters franchise are conjuring up a VIP tour of their headquarters, a spine-tingling meet and greet with director Jason Reitman, and a photo op with the eerie Ecto-1 for this year's champion.
BEETLEJUICE BEETLEJUICE: The long-awaited sequel to the classic Beetlejuice is creeping into theaters this fall. One unfortunate competitor will win a private screening, thanks to Warner Bros. Pictures.
2023 FACE OF HORROR – NELL MCGEE
Learn about the reigning Face of Horror, Nell McGee, who was featured in the May/June 2024 Issue 218 of Rue Morgue magazine alongside Kane Hodder. With a background in makeup, cosmetology, and esthetics, McGee brings a wealth of skill and expertise to her work. She is looking forward to collaborating with fellow artists and filmmakers and is open to apprenticeship opportunities. McGee can be found on Instagram @nellmcgee.
Prepare for nightmares. The hunt for the Face of Horror begins now. For more information about the competition, please visit https://faceofhorror.org.
ABOUT COLOSSAL
Colossal is a nationally registered professional fundraiser that inspires people to advocate for themselves and those in need. Through online competitions like Face of Horror, participants have the opportunity to make their mark while also making a big impact. Colossal competitions serve as fundraising campaigns for DTCare, a United States 501(c)(3) public charity organization, which then grants donation funds to specified charities at the completion of the competitions. Learn more at colossal.org. Who's Next?
