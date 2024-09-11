VIDEO: The Facts About the Legitimate Face of Horror Competition | Sponsored by Ghost Corps and Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

"Through our partnership with the Starlight Children's Foundation, we're not only celebrating the love of horror but also helping to bring joy and comfort to children who need it most. This competition is about more than scares—it's about making a real difference in these kids' lives." Post this

The legitimate Face of Horror competition supports the Starlight Children's Foundation, a nonprofit organization that aims to deliver happiness to seriously ill kids and their families through virtual reality experiences, fun hospital wear, and games.

"At the heart of Face of Horror is the spirit of giving back," said Mary Hagen, CEO of Colossal. "Through our partnership with the Starlight Children's Foundation, we're not only celebrating the love of horror but also helping to bring joy and comfort to children who need it most. This competition is about more than scares—it's about making a real difference in these kids' lives."

FACE OF HORROR IS SPONSORED BY:

GHOST CORPS: The masterminds behind the Ghostbusters franchise are conjuring up a VIP tour of their headquarters, a spine-tingling meet and greet with director Jason Reitman, and a photo op with the eerie Ecto-1 for this year's champion.

BEETLEJUICE BEETLEJUICE: The long-awaited sequel to the classic Beetlejuice is creeping into theaters this fall. One unfortunate competitor will win a private screening, thanks to Warner Bros. Pictures.

2023 FACE OF HORROR – NELL MCGEE

Learn about the reigning Face of Horror, Nell McGee, who was featured in the May/June 2024 Issue 218 of Rue Morgue magazine alongside Kane Hodder. With a background in makeup, cosmetology, and esthetics, McGee brings a wealth of skill and expertise to her work. She is looking forward to collaborating with fellow artists and filmmakers and is open to apprenticeship opportunities. McGee can be found on Instagram @nellmcgee.

Prepare for nightmares. The hunt for the Face of Horror begins now. For more information about the competition, please visit https://faceofhorror.org.

ABOUT COLOSSAL

Colossal is a nationally registered professional fundraiser that inspires people to advocate for themselves and those in need. Through online competitions like Face of Horror, participants have the opportunity to make their mark while also making a big impact. Colossal competitions serve as fundraising campaigns for DTCare, a United States 501(c)(3) public charity organization, which then grants donation funds to specified charities at the completion of the competitions. Learn more at colossal.org. Who's Next?

