Videolinq Debuts Next-Gen Real-time Automated Captioning with Live Translation

"At Videolinq, we are committed to making closed captioning accessible to all. We have developed a self-service editor to correct errors made by the automated captioning service. Content creators can now reduce costs associated with high-quality captions and translations and increase accessibility and inclusion", said Federico Munoa, Chief Marketing Officer at Videolinq.

EDIT streamlines and expedites the captioning process through two distinct methods:

EDIT for Live Captioning -

This AI-based solution offers both original and translated closed captioning with a built-in editor to correct errors before they appear in live video broadcasts. EDIT ensures real-time, highly accurate captions and provides instant, ready-to-use caption files or transcripts once the broadcast concludes.

EDIT for Recorded Files -

Accelerating captioning for post-production content, EDIT helps operators rectify errors introduced by automated captioning service, ensuring swift turnaround times for caption file delivery. Users can caption or translate content in over 60 languages and export files in multiple formats, including SRT, VTT, and PDF transcripts tailored to specific requirements.

In addition to its automated closed captioning service, Videolinq remains committed to supporting human-based captioning through strategic partnerships with industry leaders such as Streamtext, 1CapApp, AI Media, Telestream Captions, and Voice Interaction—particularly ideal for content containing specialized terminology.

About Videolinq:

Established in 2019, Videolinq is a global leader in live streaming services, simplifying the creation and distribution of top-tier live broadcasts. The company offers an online collaborative platform for teams to create live video streams, incorporate closed captioning, engage viewers, and expand audiences across various websites and social media platforms. Learn more at https://www.videolinq.com.

