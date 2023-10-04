VideoRay Acquires Blue Ring Imaging's AI Capabilities to Vastly Improve the Efficiency of Unmanned Systems

VideoRay will incorporate Blue Ring's expertise in artificial intelligence (AI), autonomy, augmented reality/virtual reality (AR/VR), 3D visualization and reconstruction, simulation, and human-machine teaming, allowing vehicles to conduct missions more autonomously and effectively. Tweet this

With over 4,000 vehicles delivered worldwide, VideoRay has amassed unmatched experience in the design and manufacture of subsea robots. Their newest Mission Specialist systems deliver the power and functionality expected from larger, more expensive systems into a modular, one-man deployable footprint, significantly reducing operational costs while streamlining logistics.

The acquisition of Blue Ring Imaging will drive the expansion of VideoRay's capabilities. VideoRay will incorporate Blue Ring's expertise in artificial intelligence (AI), autonomy, augmented reality/virtual reality (AR/VR), 3D visualization and reconstruction, simulation, and man-machine teaming, allowing vehicles to conduct missions more autonomously and effectively. This advanced technology will in many cases eliminate the need for experienced operators, while saving time and money.

Chris Gibson, CEO of VideoRay, shares: "VideoRay is eager to tap into Blue Ring Imaging's impressive capabilities. These technologies align perfectly with VideoRay's commitment to pushing the boundaries of underwater operations with man-portable robots and fostering effective collaboration between humans and machines. VideoRay will use Blue Ring's technology and expertise to transform the way operators interact with and control their unmanned vehicles."

Casey Sapp, CEO of Blue Ring Imaging, reports: "Blue Ring is excited about the acquisition and the work ahead. Under VideoRay, we not only have the chance to provide a best-in-class operator experience for VideoRay's existing ocean robotics customers, but we can also expand our offerings to benefit other unmanned systems."

About VideoRay

VideoRay Mission Specialist Underwater Robotic Systems have redefined the "inspection class" ROV category. VideoRay systems deliver industry-leading power and maneuverability. The durable modular platform is built to handle heavy payloads and a wide array of sensors and tooling, and these systems can operate at significant depths for hours, days or even months at a time. Mission Specialist robots are used around the world in demanding underwater missions to support national security, first responders, object search and recovery, infrastructure examination and science and research. To learn more about VideoRay, visit https://videoray.com or call +1 610-458-3000.

