VideoRay Awarded $92.6M US Navy Maritime Expeditionary Standoff Response (MESR) Production Contract for Mission Specialist Technology

We are grateful for the opportunity to collaborate with the Navy and to receive valuable feedback, which has been instrumental in continuously enhancing our next-generation Expeditionary EOD and MCM systems to meet the fleet's requirements. Post this

This contract provides access to VideoRay's Mission Specialist family of underwater robotics systems to support the Navy's Explosive Ordnance Disposal Underwater Response Vehicle program and the MESR program of record. Administered by Naval Information Warfare Command, Pacific, the contract provides for the delivery and support of the Navy's next-generation Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) that will be used to conduct critical undersea missions to support our warfighters.

The MK20 Defender ROV, based on VideoRay's Mission Specialist Defender, is a highly robust, man-portable, expeditionary ROV that offers modularity and an open architecture design that allows for the easy integration of third-party sensors, software applications, and versatile, field-swappable payload options to meet the Navy's expanding needs for expeditionary mine countermeasure operations. Core technology onboard this platform has been developed by industry partners and includes: EOD Workspace control software and autonomy platform by Greensea IQ, Multibeam sonar and USBL positioning system by BluePrint Subsea, Doppler Velocity Log (DVL) for navigation by Nortek, and a 2-function manipulator by Eddify, which all combine to significantly expand vehicle capabilities while maintaining the size, weight, and power (SWAP) specifications required to meet the Navy's challenging requirements.

Designed and built in Pottstown, Pennsylvania and serviced from the company's Pottstown and San Diego, California offices, the Mission Specialist Defender has quickly become the cornerstone of VideoRay's Mission Specialist family of products, boasting a rapidly growing number of domestic and international defense and commercial customers worldwide.

"This production contract with the U.S. Navy marks an exciting new chapter for VideoRay, acknowledging the dedication and hard work of our team to achieve this significant milestone," said Chris Gibson, Chief Executive Officer of VideoRay. "We are grateful for the opportunity to collaborate with the Navy and to receive valuable feedback, which has been instrumental in continuously enhancing our next-generation Expeditionary EOD and MCM systems to meet the fleet's requirements. We look forward to continuing our partnership with the U.S. Navy, along with our partners to advance our technology and capabilities to meet the needs of our defense and commercial customers alike worldwide."

For more information on this contract, visit: https://www.defense.gov/News/Contracts/Contract/Article/3772311/ or https://www.defensedaily.com/contract-awards/contract-award-videoray-llc-pottstown-pennsylvania-92684651/

For more information about VideoRay, visit http://www.videoray.com

About VideoRay

VideoRay Mission Specialist Underwater Robotic Systems have redefined the "inspection class" ROV category. VideoRay systems deliver industry-leading power and maneuverability. The durable modular platform is built to handle heavy payloads and a wide array of sensors and tooling, and these systems can operate at significant depths for hours, days or even months at a time. Mission Specialist robots are used around the world in demanding underwater missions to support national security, first responders, object search and recovery, infrastructure examination and science and research. To learn more about VideoRay, visit videoray.com or call +1 610-458-3000.

Media Contact

Margo Newcombe

VP Marketing & Partner Programs

VideoRay

[email protected]

+1-508-776-6593

http://www.videoray.com

Twitter

SOURCE VideoRay