VideoRay Launches "VideoRay Labs" to Bolster Innovation in Situational Awareness and Autonomy for the Maritime Robotics Industry

To harness the synergies of this acquisition and accelerate the adoption of emerging technology, VideoRay proudly introduces VideoRay Labs. Under the leadership of Casey Sapp, former CEO of Blue Ring Imaging, VideoRay Labs aims to serve both new and existing VideoRay customers through applied research and the utilization of the Blue Ring technology suite to pioneer next-generation man-machine teaming and autonomy. Some of the customers already collaborating with VideoRay Labs include Lockheed Martin, the Office of Naval Research, Navy PMS 408, and Navy PMS 420.

Casey Sapp, Vice President, Strategy & Emerging Technologies, explains: "VideoRay Labs is an extension of VideoRay, working on problem sets that benefit the entire unmanned systems industry, specifically in the areas of perception, man-machine teaming, and autonomy. VideoRay Labs will be collaborating with customers on applied research projects and developing emerging technology solutions that any ROV, USV, or AUV customer could apply."

Chris Gibson, CEO of VideoRay, adds: "VideoRay Labs represents a unique opportunity to unite our organization in a collaborative endeavor. Operating beyond traditional constraints, this new focus will push boundaries and explore the realms of what is possible. We are not merely envisioning the future; we are actively reshaping it."

To learn more about VideoRay Labs' technology solutions and capabilities, visit: https://www.videoray.com/labs.

About VideoRay

VideoRay Mission Specialist Underwater Robotic Systems have redefined the "inspection class" ROV category. VideoRay systems deliver industry-leading power and maneuverability. The durable modular platform is built to handle heavy payloads and a wide array of sensors and tooling, and these systems can operate at significant depths for hours, days or even months at a time. Mission Specialist robots are used around the world in demanding underwater missions to support national security, first responders, object search and recovery, infrastructure examination and science and research. To learn more about VideoRay, visit https://videoray.com or call +1 610-458-3000.

Media Contact

Margo Newcombe, VideoRay, +1-508-776-6593, [email protected], https://videoray.com/

