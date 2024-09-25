Videotel Digital Introduces the All New VP92+ Digital Signage Media Player

"The VP92+ is the most powerful and fast 4K industrial-grade media player we've introduced in our 44-year history. It is feature-rich, flexible, reliable, and appropriate for various industry sector applications." Post this

The all-new VP92+ also comes with free, powerful embedded content management software capable of seamlessly playing full-screen image or video content from YouTube, SFTP, LAN, Website, SD/USB, URL File, IPTV, and HDMI IN. The unit's split-screen capability allows two versions of content to be played on two screens from any of the listed sources. Users can also load one or multiple files on either an SD, USB, SFTP, or LAN and have both files/screens play in sync. The VP92+ can also "auto-crop" and sync files providing the ability to split one image on two screens.

The all new VP92+ also has interactive capability and can seamlessly incorporate any of Videotel Digital's dozen touch or touch-less interactive peripherals. These devices can trigger content with various sensors/readers to detect motion, weight, RFID tags, or barcodes offering customer-facing organizations different ways to engage their visitors. For instance, a video can either be triggered with HDMI IN in response to detected motion or in response to an invitation for the viewer to scan any barcode (e.g., UPC) using USB/SD, SFTP, or LAN.

Videotel's optional Studio Web and Studio Pro software are each available on a subscription basis for only $10 per month per player, making it easy to schedule and push content at specific times. Any network administrator can use this software to build campaigns using thousands of templates and widgets and then deploy the campaign to one or over 1,000+ players with the push of a button.

The all-new VP92+ 4K digital signage media player does all of this and is local, network, or WIFI capable. Videotel's newest and most powerful player offers the same physical hardware as its predecessor and comes with a two-year warranty. Unlike competitors, all Videotel Digital products come with free technical support via chat or with a real person.

Lisa Schneider, Videotel's EVP of Sales & Marketing, said, "The VP92+ is the most powerful and fast 4K industrial-grade media player we've introduced in our 44-year history. It is feature-rich, flexible, reliable, and appropriate for various industry sector applications."

About Videotel Digital:

Videotel Digital is the only manufacturer serving the digital signage industry with the widest variety of innovative interactive touch-less peripherals as well as reliable, affordable, and simple out-of-the-box industrial-grade 4K digital signage interactive media players, looping DVD players, and directional audio speakers. Videotel Digital is a leading supplier to numerous industries, including retail, healthcare, hospitality, restaurants, trade shows and events, banks, places of worship, museums, corporate facilities, education, government agencies, etc.

