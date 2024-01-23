Videotel Digital Introduces the New AudioSphere, The Most Powerful Compact Ceiling-Mounted Directional Audio Sound Speaker Yet

Videotel Digital has introduced its latest innovation in compact directional sound technology, the new AudioSphere.

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Videotel Digital, the only manufacturer serving the digital signage industry with powerful simple out-of-the-box industrial-grade 4K digital signage players with free signage cloud software with the widest variety of innovative touch-less peripherals and an array of directional sound speakers, introduced its latest innovation in compact directional sound technology, the new AudioSphere.

Powerful sound comes in small packages … the new AudioSphere is compact (237mm / 9.33" x 54.2mm / 2.13") and lightweight (800g / 1.76lbs), produces a 3D audio effect with a maximum sound volume of 92+3dB@1m/2KHz. The speaker creates a directional sound that provides precise and independent audio zones (directivity angle of <15°) and a frequency range of 500Hz-20kHz.

Because the new AudioSphere is an unobtrusive ceiling mounted speaker, it can deliver sound with precision and clarity – without sound spill beyond the area for which it is programmed – making it an ideal accompaniment both for interactive and informational displays in tight spaces or in areas where it can be used to engage a single viewer with immersive sound to increase dwell time.

Lisa Schneider, Videotel Digital's EVP of Marketing and Sales said, "We are thrilled to unveil the new AudioSphere – an indispensable addition for indoor soundscapes in retail, museums, banks, healthcare, or any space where immersive yet contained audio is required."

To learn more about Videotel Digital's new AudioSphere, or to purchase it, go Here.

To learn more about Videotel Digital's full product line, including its durable and reliable industrial-grade and interactive digital signage media players, go Here. To see examples of client installations, go Here.

For more product information go to https://www.videoteldigital.com. You can also email Lisa Schneider, Executive Vice President of Sales & Marketing at [email protected] or call her at (619) 670-4412 x27. You can follow Videotel on twitter (@Videotel) or Facebook (facebook.com/Videotel). For new product updates use #NewatVideotel.

About Videotel Digital:

Videotel Digital is the only manufacturer serving the digital signage industry with the widest variety of innovative interactive touch-less peripherals as well as reliable, affordable and simple out-of-the-box industrial-grade 4K digital signage interactive media players, looping DVD players, and directional sound speakers. Videotel Digital is a leading supplier to numerous industries, including retail, healthcare, hospitality, restaurants, trade shows and events, banks, places of worship, museums, corporate facilities, education, government agencies and others.

Media Contact

Geri Wolff, Market Works International, Inc., (561) 660-7919, [email protected], http://www.videoteldigital.com

SOURCE Videotel Digital