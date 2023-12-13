Videotel Digital Introduces the VidBeam Pro The Newest Innovation in Directional Audio Sound Speakers

Lisa Schneider, Videotel Digital's EVP of Marketing and Sales said, "We are excited to introduce the VidBeam Pro Directional Sound Speaker as we believe it sets a new standard for unique directional sound quality in any industry." Post this

The elimination of sound-spill and unparalleled sound quality capable of delivering rich and detailed audio with exceptional clarity, makes the VidBeam Pro perfect for a wide range of applications in spaces that closely abut one another including museums, retail spaces, trade shows, medical facilities, hotels, banks, or anywhere focused audio is required.

The VidBeam Pro has intuitive controls, which can easily adjust the direction and intensity of the sound, making it perfect for interactive displays, while its sleek, modern design with a built-in AMP, blends seamlessly with any environment, enhancing the overall visual appeal of the space. Installation is so simple no technical know-how is required.

Lisa Schneider, Videotel Digital's EVP of Marketing and Sales said, "We are excited to introduce the VidBeam Pro Directional Sound Speaker as we believe it sets a new standard for unique directional sound quality."

To learn more about Videotel Digital's new VidBeam Pro, or to purchase it, go Here.

To learn more about Videotel Digital's full product line, including its durable and reliable industrial-grade and interactive digital signage media players, go Here. To see examples of client installations, go Here.

For more product information go to https://www.videoteldigital.com. You can also email Lisa Schneider, Executive Vice President of Sales & Marketing at [email protected] or call her at (619) 670-4412‬‬‬ x27. You can follow Videotel on twitter (@Videotel) or Facebook (facebook.com/Videotel). For new product updates use #NewatVideotel.



About Videotel Digital:

Videotel Digital is the only manufacturer serving the digital signage industry with the widest variety of innovative interactive touch-less peripherals as well as reliable, affordable and simple out-of-the-box industrial-grade 4K digital signage interactive media players, looping DVD players, and directional sound speakers. Videotel Digital is a leading supplier to numerous industries, including retail, healthcare, hospitality, restaurants, trade shows and events, banks, places of worship, museums, corporate facilities, education, government agencies and others.

For more information, contact Communications Representative

Geri D. Wolff, Market Works International, Inc. (561) 660-7919

[email protected]

Media Contact

Geri Wolff, Market Works, 619-670-4412, [email protected], www.videoteldigital.com

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn

SOURCE Videotel Digital