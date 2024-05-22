Videotel Digital Partners with Audfly to Enhance Digital Signage Solutions with Cutting- Edge Directional Audio Technology

Videotel Digital, a renowned leader in digital signage solutions, is thrilled to announce its partnership with Audfly, a pioneer in directional audio technology

SAN DIEGO, May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Videotel Digital, a renowned leader in digital signage solutions, is thrilled to announce its partnership with Audfly, a pioneer in directional audio technology. This strategic collaboration combines Audfly's innovative products and expertise with Videotel Digital's industry-leading digital signage players and interactive solutions, revolutionizing how businesses engage with their audiences.

Audfly's acquisition of patents and technology from HyperSound and their years of experience in directional sound establishes them as a new leader in directional audio technology. By integrating Audfly's state-of-the-art directional audio speakers with Videotel Digital's robust digital signage players, customers can enjoy immersive audio experiences that complement stunning visuals, creating unforgettable moments for viewers.

As an authorized service center for Audfly, Videotel Digital will provide comprehensive support and maintenance services for a subset of its product line. This partnership allows Videotel Digital to offer Audfly's diverse range of products, including wall-mounted, ceiling-mounted, and glass-mounted directional audio solutions.

The partnership between Videotel Digital and Audfly was solidified at the recent Consumer Electronics Show (CES), where both companies showcased their latest innovations. The unveiling of Audfly's groundbreaking "Glass technology" captivated audiences and paved the way for the successful collaboration between the two industry leaders.

"We are thrilled to partner with Audfly to bring cutting-edge directional audio technology to our customers," said Lisa Schneider, Executive Vice President of Marketing at Videotel Digital. "With Audfly's exceptional products and our seamless integration capabilities, we are setting a new standard for immersive digital experiences."

Audfly's products boast an exceptionally low failure rate, exemplified by the VidBeam, a Videotel Digital bestseller for over five years, with a failure rate of less than 1/3 of 1%. This reliability, coupled with Videotel Digital's commitment to quality and customer satisfaction, ensures unparalleled performance and peace of mind for customers.

For more information about Videotel Digital and Audifly's partnership and product offerings, visit http://www.videoteldigital.com..

About Videotel Digital: Videotel Digital is a leading manufacturer of digital signage solutions, providing reliable and innovative products to businesses worldwide for over 43 years. With a focus on quality, performance, and customer satisfaction, Videotel Digital delivers cutting-edge digital signage players, interactive solutions, and directional sound to help businesses engage and captivate their audiences.

About Audfly: Audfly is a pioneer in directional audio technology, specializing in innovative audio solutions for businesses and consumers. With a rich history of expertise and a commitment to excellence, Audfly is revolutionizing the audio industry by delivering immersive and interactive audio experiences that complement visual content seamlessly.

Media Contact: Lisa Schneider Vice President of Marketing Videotel Digital Email: [email protected]

Media Contact

Lisa Schneider, Videotel Digital, 6196704412, [email protected], www.videoteldigital.com

