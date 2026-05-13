VidiKeep Launches All-in-One Video Downloader for High-Quality Offline Streaming

VidiKeep has launched an all-in-one streaming video downloader, enabling users to permanently save high-quality content from mainstream streaming services, such as Netflix, Disney+, and others, for offline playback anytime, anywhere.
HONG KONG, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As streaming platforms continue to raise subscription prices and aggressively cycle content in and out of their libraries, digital media consumers are facing unprecedented frustration. Multimedia software provider VidiKeep announced the release of its flagship Streaming Video Downloader, a desktop application designed to permanently capture content from top streaming providers, including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Hulu, Max, and Apple TV to MP4 or MKV.
Official streaming apps often frustrate users with that disappears, 48-hour viewing windows, and strict device limitations. VidiKeep acts as an intelligent video downloader that directly bypasses these hurdles, empowering users to securely save their favorite shows to their local hard drives for universal playback and build permanent offline libraries that never expire.
Key Features of VidiKeep Streaming Video Downloader
- Uncompromised Audiovisual Quality: Preserves flawless 1080p high-definition video, critical metadata, and theater-grade audio formats, including Dolby Atmos and EAC3 5.1 surround sound.
- Universal Compatibility: Exports media natively into MP4 or MKV formats for smooth playback on smartphones, smart TVs, and gaming consoles.
- Ad-Free Viewing: Automatically identifies and strips commercial breaks from budget-tier, ad-supported subscriptions during the download process.
- Automated Batching: Allows users to easily queue up entire television seasons or movie franchises for seamless, hands-free downloading.
- Unrestricted Playback & Subtitles: Bypasses geo-fencing for global offline viewing and extracts multilingual subtitles as embedded tracks or independent SRT files.
"We built VidiKeep to give people their digital freedom back," said Jordan Rhodes, Lead Product Engineer. "If you download a movie today, it is still yours to watch ten years from now, regardless of your subscription status or internet connection."
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About VidiKeep
VidiKeep is a forward-thinking software company dedicated to creating powerful, user-centric media management tools. The company focuses on bridging the gap between restrictive digital rights management and fair-use consumer needs. For a complimentary three-minute trial or to purchase a full premium license, please visit the official VidiKeep website.
Social Media
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@VidiKeep
Media Contact:
For any other problems or inquiries, please contact the VidiKeep Marketing Team.
Daniel Costa
Marketing Manager
Email: [email protected]
Media Contact
Daniel Costa, VidiKeep Software, 86 23228786, [email protected], https://www.vidikeep.com/
SOURCE VidiKeep Software
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