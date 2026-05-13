VidiKeep Launches All-in-One Video Downloader for High-Quality Offline Streaming

VidiKeep has launched an all-in-one streaming video downloader, enabling users to permanently save high-quality content from mainstream streaming services, such as Netflix, Disney+, and others, for offline playback anytime, anywhere.

HONG KONG, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As streaming platforms continue to raise subscription prices and aggressively cycle content in and out of their libraries, digital media consumers are facing unprecedented frustration. Multimedia software provider VidiKeep announced the release of its flagship Streaming Video Downloader, a desktop application designed to permanently capture content from top streaming providers, including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Hulu, Max, and Apple TV to MP4 or MKV.