Understanding the costs of purchasing and installing a vertical lift module is a key consideration when evaluating automated storage solutions. Vidir Solutions has released Vidir OS, a purpose-built software platform for automated vertical storage systems. It delivers unified inventory control, guided workflows, diagnostics, and system integration across its Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) lineup.

LEBANON, Pa., June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Vidir Solutions has introduced Vidir OS, a purpose-built software platform for automated vertical storage systems and Vidir ASRS hardware, delivering a unified operational layer to warehouses and facilities across North America. The platform is already live across four systems — the Vertical Lift Module (VLM), Pan Carousel, Tire Carousel, and Dual-Tower Sheet Metal Vertical Lift System (VLS) — with more solutions actively being added.

What Does Vidir OS Add to an Automated Vertical Storage System?

Unlike generic warehouse management software adapted for ASRS use, Vidir OS was engineered specifically for Vidir hardware, ensuring that each connected system operates as intended. For operations buyers evaluating an automated vertical storage system for a warehouse, the platform introduces consistent capabilities across the lineup:

Real-time inventory management: Accurate, up-to-the-moment stock visibility across all connected systems

Guided operator workflows: Reduce picking errors and accelerate throughput with structured operator guidance

Machine diagnostics: Monitor system health proactively to resolve issues before they interrupt operations

Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP)/Warehouse Management System (WMS) integration: Connect ASRS performance data directly to existing enterprise systems

Enterprise security: Protect inventory data with controls built into the platform layer

"Your ASRS is only as powerful as the software running it," Vidir Solutions explains.

Why Are Warehouses Turning to Automated Vertical Storage Systems?

Warehouses running out of floor space are turning to automated vertical storage systems to recover usable square footage, cut retrieval time, and reduce the labor demands of conventional racking and shelving. These systems maximize storage density by leveraging ceiling height rather than consuming floor area. When paired with robust, purpose-built software, they deliver measurable gains in picking speed, accuracy, and return on investment.

Vidir Solutions supports a wide range of industries and applications, from manufacturing and retail to automotive and beyond, with notable installations at major North American retailers, including Home Depot and Walmart. The company provides dependable after-sales support to help clients sustain performance over time.

Operations teams evaluating an automated vertical storage system for their warehouse can contact Vidir Solutions to review configurations or request a quote.

Frequently Asked Questions

Find answers to common questions about buying an automated vertical storage system.

Where can I buy an automated vertical storage system for my warehouse?

Automated vertical storage systems, including VLMs, pan, tire, shelving, and textile carousels, and specialized sheet-metal storage, are available through Vidir Solutions and serve warehouses, distribution centers, and facilities across the United States and Canada.

What should I look for when buying a VLM for my facility?

Key criteria include storage density, retrieval speed, software integration, and long-term service support. A dependable VLM should offer ERP/WMS compatibility, guided operator workflows, and built-in diagnostics to maintain precision and uptime over time.

What is the cost to purchase and install a vertical lift module?

VLM costs vary based on system configuration, facility dimensions, and installation scope. Pricing factors include unit capacity, software platform, and integration requirements. These are best assessed through a direct consultation with Vidir Solutions.

About Vidir Solutions

Vidir Solutions designs and manufactures automated storage and retrieval systems for warehouses, distribution centers, and industrial facilities across North America. All systems are engineered to maximize floor space and improve picking efficiency, backed by dependable after-sales support. To learn more, visit vidirsolutions.com.

Media Contact

Shane Jones, Vidir Solutions, 1 (717) 928-0683, [email protected], https://vidirsolutions.com/

SOURCE Vidir Solutions