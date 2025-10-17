Vidos Achieves UK Digital Identity Certification and Becomes First Component Service Provider

Organisations need certified verification infrastructure ready today, not in 18 months. Retailers, employers, financial institutions, and landlords can now integrate DIATF-certified verification and be ready when UK citizens start presenting GOV.UK Wallet credentials. Post this

Building DIATF-certified verification infrastructure requires specialist cryptographic expertise most organisations lack, and the certification process typically adds 12-18 months to project timelines. Until now, the DVS Register contained no Component Service Providers, leaving organisations with no option to integrate pre-certified verification infrastructure.

Vidos provides its UK DIATF-certified verification infrastructure via an API. Organisations can choose between two approaches: using Vidos as an orchestration service to handle complete verification workflows, or integrating Vidos components directly within their own services to extend their capabilities. Both approaches reduce time to certification by 6-12 months compared to building and certifying verification infrastructure from scratch.

Technical teams can quickly integrate the service, deploying dedicated, configurable instances for verification and validation. The service supports multiple credential standards including mdoc (ISO 18013-5) for digital driving licences, W3C Verifiable Credentials Data Model 2.0, and OpenID protocols, covering the standards used by the GOV.UK Wallet. Standards updates are handled automatically, verification responses return in under one second, and the service provides complete audit trails to support regulatory compliance.

"Organisations need certified verification infrastructure ready today, not in 18 months," said Tim Boeckmann, CEO of Vidos. "Our services accelerate adoption for UK organisations needing to accept digital credentials. Retailers verifying age, employers conducting right to work checks, financial institutions onboarding customers, and landlords processing right to rent applications can integrate DIATF-certified verification today and be ready when UK citizens start presenting digital credentials. Citizens get a better experience, organisations get stronger fraud protection and comply with new laws."

Organisations can contact the Vidos team at vidos.id to discuss verification requirements. For organisations planning to verify UK DIATF digital credentials, the team will cover compliance requirements and flow-down terms specific to the UK DIATF framework.

With all government services required to offer digital credentials by end of 2027, early integration positions organisations to support UK digital identity adoption across age verification, employment checks, housing applications, and benefit eligibility from launch.

Visit https://vidos.id/capabilities/uk-diatf-digital-identity-certification to view more about certification details and integration options, or contact the Vidos team directly to discuss GOV.UK Wallet readiness and compliance requirements.

About Vidos

Vidos provides digital identity verification infrastructure for financial institutions, government agencies, and enterprises requiring compliant identity verification capabilities. Certified under the UK Digital Identity and Attributes Trust Framework as an Orchestration Service Provider, Component Service Provider, and Attribute Service Provider, Vidos specialises in standards-based verification services for verifiable credentials and decentralised identifiers. Find out more at https://vidos.id.

Media Contact

Hugh Meyer, Vidos, 44 2038703737, [email protected], https://vidos.id

