Vidos Integrates with Ping Identity's PingOne DaVinci to Simplify Decentralized Identity and Verifiable Credential Adoption

The Vidos Connector can resolve decentralized identifiers (DIDs) and verify a wide range of verifiable credentials, enabling organizations to accept credentials from multiple sources and different identity wallets. This integration strengthens digital ID verification. It provides seamless interoperability with external identity systems, compatibility with PingOne NEO reusable credentials, and reduces the complexity of managing multiple DID methods and credential formats.

"As enterprises increasingly adopt wallet-based credentials for organizational identity, our integration with PingOne DaVinci simplifies verifying and managing digital IDs across organizational boundaries," said Tim Boeckmann, CEO of Vidos. "Our collaboration with Ping Identity accelerates the adoption of verifiable credentials by enabling organizations to easily integrate them into their existing identity workflows while maintaining the highest standards of security and compliance."

"Ping Identity is committed to expanding our technology partner ecosystem to deliver better, more frictionless customer experiences," said Loren Russon, the SVP of product management at Ping Identity. "Our collaboration with Vidos leverages DaVinci's seamless orchestration to ensure dynamic user journeys are delivered quickly and efficiently at every stage of the user journey."

About Vidos

Vidos is a leader in decentralized identity solutions, offering a comprehensive suite of tools that enable secure and scalable digital ID verification. By integrating with Ping Identity, Vidos continues to drive innovation in digital identity management, helping businesses maintain security and privacy while empowering users to control their personal data.

About Ping Identity

Ping delivers unforgettable user experiences and uncompromising security. We make crafting digital experiences simple for any type of user—partners, customers, employees, and beyond. We are anti-lock-in. That means integration with existing ecosystems, clouds, and on-prem technologies is simple. Out-of-the-box templates let businesses leverage our identity expertise to give their users frictionless experiences. Whether they're building a foundation of modern digital identity, or out-innovating their competitors with cutting-edge services like digital credentials, AI-driven fraud prevention and governance, Ping is the one-stop shop for game-changing digital identity.

