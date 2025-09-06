Vidrio Launches Fresh New Menu with 23 Dishes, 10 Cocktails, 3 Mocktails

"This menu is about celebrating the full breadth of Mediterranean flavors while giving guests a vibrant, artful atmosphere to share those experiences in" Post this

A Menu Made for Sharing

Prepared over hearth ovens and wood-fire grills, every dish at Vidrio is intended for the table. The new offerings balance vibrant flavors with comforting textures, including:

Warm Goat Cheese with Artichoke-Piquillo Pepper Tapenade – Served with grilled bread, rustic and crowd-pleasing.

Burrata Flight – A one-of-a-kind trio with shaved serrano ham, blistered tomato, and piquillo romesco.

Crisp Zucchini Chips with Basil-Garlic Aioli – A light, crunchy table favorite.

Scallop Crudo with Castelvetrano and Chive Oil – Bright, refreshing, and elegant.

Fettuccini Carbonara – A velvety pasta layered with bacon cream sauce, green peas, Parmesan breadcrumbs, and a soft six-minute egg.

Braised Bone-In Lamb Shank with Fig-Cranberry Chutney – Slow-braised and finished with harissa and mint, a showcase of Vidrio's wood-fire artistry.

Guests will also continue to enjoy beloved signatures like Patatas Bravas and Moroccan Beef Skewers, which anchor the menu's evolution in familiar favorites.

Cocktails with Character

Vidrio's beverage program expands with 10 handcrafted cocktails and 3 artful mocktails—each designed with the same care and creativity as the food. Highlights include:

Capri – Tito's Handmade Vodka, Aperol, strawberry, and ginger beer.

Sunset on Mykonos – Vodka, peach, tomato, and sparkling wine.

Mirodika – Tequila, Aperol, rosemary, and basil for an herbal, citrusy sip.

Argonaut – Bourbon balanced with Greek yogurt, ginger, and falernum.

Ciao Bella (Mocktail) – A sophisticated blend of Seedlip Grove 42, jasmine tea, and lemon.

The Vidrio Experience

Vidrio is more than a restaurant—it's a destination. With its striking art-filled interior, buzzing bar, and award-winning culinary program, Vidrio captures the sun-kissed spirit of the Mediterranean in the heart of Downtown Raleigh. Every dish is crafted for sharing, every table invites conversation, and every evening becomes a chance to slow down, discover, and indulge.

Reservations are now available at www.VidrioRaleigh.com.

About Vidrio

At Vidrio, dining is more than a meal — it's a chance to connect, explore, and indulge. Located in Downtown Raleigh, Vidrio brings Mediterranean flavors to life, from the earthy spices of Morocco to the coastal freshness of Italy and beyond. Its chef-inspired, seasonal menu is designed for sharing, with vibrant dishes prepared over wood-fire grills and hearth ovens. With a curated wine list, imaginative cocktails, and an atmosphere that blends artistry with warmth, Vidrio transforms every gathering into an experience worth remembering.

About LM Restaurants

LM Restaurants is a 46-year-old family-owned and operated restaurant group based in Raleigh, NC. With a diverse portfolio of beloved brands including Carolina Ale House, Taverna Agora, Vidrio, Birdie's Barroom & Kitchen, Oceanic at the Crystal Pier, Bluewater Waterfront Grill, and Lucky Fish in Florida, LM Restaurants is known for its commitment to culinary excellence, warm hospitality, and creating gathering places rooted in community. The company has been recognized as one of the Triangle Business Journal's Fast 50 companies for growth and innovation.

