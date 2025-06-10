Vidyard Releases The Future Revenue Report, Revealing Untapped Pipeline and Revenue Potential for GTM teams

New data indicates AI-powered video drives faster deal cycles and higher win rates

KITCHENER, ON, June 10, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Vidyard, the leading provider of AI-powered video messaging for sales teams, today released the findings of its new research report: The Future of Revenue. Surveying over 650 full-time senior sales and marketing professionals, the report reveals that AI-powered video is rapidly gaining traction across go-to-market (GTM) teams. Adoption is rising, outcomes are improving, and the technology's potential is widely acknowledged. But a critical gap remains: it's not being measured in ways that matter to business leaders, undermining what should be a high-confidence investment.

Video is a proven strategy for delivering lasting impact on brand awareness and engagement. According to the data, a whopping 93% of GTM leaders using video say they've seen positive results. Of GTM leaders who measure video-specific KPIs tied to revenue impact, 47% say they hit revenue targets more easily, 44% say they've improved conversion rates at key funnel stages, and 40% say they earn more responses from prospects. They are also 79% more likely to achieve KPIs faster, and 76% more likely to accelerate deal cycles.

In a macroeconomic environment where every dollar must be justified, adopting agentic AI-powered video should be an easy decision. But 22% of GTM leaders reportedly don't measure video performance at all, while another 35% track usage but not revenue impact. Conversely, GTM leaders who do measure video's revenue impact are seeing improved conversion rates (44%) and faster deal cycles (27%).

"Agentic AI and video are a powerful combination for multiplying the effectiveness of GTM teams," said Michael Litt, Co-Founder and CEO of Vidyard. "The data speaks for itself: with tools like Vidyard, teams are closing more deals, faster than ever. Video is now table stakes. And the early adopters who align on strategy and measurement will win more pipeline, drive more revenue, and give sellers back time to focus on what matters most – building customer relationships."

Additional key findings include:

Video and AI boost productivity and pipeline

When teams use both video and agentic solutions, they drive bigger wins across the funnel, with 76% more likely to have seen accelerated deal cycles and 52% more likely to say they've seen improved prospect engagement.

Agentic AI has officially landed for GTM teams

38% of teams are already using agentic tools as part of their GTM strategies and 46% are actively exploring it.

92% of GTM leaders using agentic AI said it has a noticeable impact on their team's performance, including: Spending more time on strategic work and high-value interactions (48%) and improved engagement (48%).

Agentic AI users also shared that they save an average of 16 hours per week across all tasks, equivalent to ~104 work days per year.

Methodology

Vidyard's The Future of Revenue Report was conducted from April 7 to 11, 2025 at 95% confidence, +/- 3.8% margin of error. Findings were collected from more than 650 sales and marketing professionals with roles at management level or higher in Canada and the United States.

