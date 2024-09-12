Vietnam Private Capital Agency Launches with Vision to Drive $35 Billion in Private Investments by 2035

"Global investors are increasingly drawn to Vietnam due to its robust economic expansion, favorable demographics, and the government's commitment to supporting innovation through forward-thinking policies," - Kobe Ge (NYSE) Post this

Launching with over 40 members representing more than a dozen venture capital and private equity firms (listed below), the VPCA embodies a unified effort to elevate Vietnam's position in the global investment arena.

"Vietnam is witnessing a pivotal moment as foreign venture capital and private equity funds increasingly seek investment opportunities and the government implements supportive policies to foster a thriving business climate. The Vietnam Private Capital Agency is committed to driving and maintaining this momentum, ensuring that strategic capital is effectively channeled to support innovation, growth, and sustainable economic development," says Vy Le, Chair of VPCA.

The inaugural event, held at the Park Hyatt Saigon, attracted over 100 delegates, including investors from Vietnam, Singapore, Indonesia, Hong Kong, and the United States. A highlight of the event was a special guest speaker from the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) discussing how to drive success in Vietnam's innovation ecosystem through IPOs.

"Global investors are increasingly drawn to Vietnam due to its robust economic expansion, favorable demographics, and the government's commitment to supporting innovation through forward-thinking policies," notes Kobe Ge, Regional Head of China Capital Markets, NYSE.

Commitment to Empowering the Investment Ecosystem

The dynamic economic growth and vibrant entrepreneurial sector have positioned Vietnam as a key destination for venture capital and private equity investments. However, the need for structured capital deployment, enhanced industry expertise, and effective support mechanisms remains critical.

"While investment opportunities in Vietnam are abundant, it still trails behind advanced regions such as North America, which accounted for nearly half of the total private capital fundraising in 2023. There is a clear gap in capital flow and activity that can only be bridged through strategic initiatives and enhanced support for the private capital sector," explains Binh Tran, Vice Chair of VPCA.

The VPCA addresses these challenges by offering a platform that unites investors, industry partners, and entrepreneurs under a shared vision of growth and innovation. The agency's four pillars of activity will translate into tangible benefits for the Vietnamese VC/PE sector:

Building a Thriving Community: This includes hosting networking opportunities, social events, policy summits, and leadership programs.

Leading with Insight: VPCA will provide valuable thought leadership through publications, data analysis, legal documents, and industry reports.

Delivering Essential Support Services: Members will gain access to legal consulting, tax advisory, accounting and auditing standards guidance, and investment connectivity.

Cultivating Expertise Through Education: Training sessions, specialized seminars, knowledge-sharing forums, and investor-startup networking events will be instrumental in this area.

Targeting Key Stakeholders for Maximum Impact

The VPCA's initiatives are designed to serve a broad spectrum of stakeholders:

Investors: Connecting investors with high-impact opportunities, enhancing their ability to contribute to and benefit from a dynamic and growing VC/PE landscape.

Industry Partners: Collaborating with industry leaders to build a robust entrepreneurial and efficient investment infrastructure and share best practices.

Policy Makers: Engaging with the government to advocate for policies that enhance the investment climate and support economic growth.

Entrepreneurs: Giving local entrepreneurs access to crucial capital, expertise, and connections to propel their businesses.

The VPCA strives to create a comprehensive ecosystem that drives progress and delivers tangible benefits for capital investment and business innovation. To achieve this, the agency will launch initiatives such as exclusive closed-door events, strategic summits, and industry forums, all designed to engage key stakeholders and cultivate high-impact collaborations.

Charter Member Firms of VPCA:

Do Ventures

Ascend Vietnam Ventures

Golden Gate Ventures

Mekong Capital

Monk's Hill Ventures

Red Square Vietnam

Vertex Ventures

Cento Ventures

Eurazeo

Russin & Vecchi

Vietnam Investments Group (VIG)

Open Space Ventures

Ethos Fund

VinaCapital

AiViet Venture

For more information about the Vietnam Private Capital Agency, visit www.vpca.vn.

Media Contact

Trang Phan, VPCA, 84 91 455 15 28, [email protected], https://www.vpca.vn/

Vinnie Lauria, Golden Gate Ventures, [email protected], https://www.goldengate.vc/

SOURCE VPCA