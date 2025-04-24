Vietnam Pro Wrestling Hosts the Biggest Week in the Country's Wrestling History at The Grand Ho Tram

"It's been the thrill of a lifetime to work alongside our roster of homegrown stars and collectively build VPW into what it is today. The rise of VPW shines a global spotlight on Vietnam as a major player in the future of sports entertainment." — Carey Wass, CEO of Vietnam Pro Wrestling Post this

Founded in 2015 as a small wrestling club, VPW has grown into a premier destination for sports entertainment. On April 12, 2025, VPW hosted Ho Tram Slam at The Grand Ho Tram, Vietnam's most iconic resort. The event drew fans from China, South Korea, and beyond, showcasing Vietnam's rise as a new global hub for live events.

The event featured elite athletes from seven countries across four continents, including:

The Juicy Boyz ( Malaysia )

) Aiden Rex ( Singapore )

( ) Sunny Z (Chinese-Canadian)

The British Horror (UK)

The Natural Classics ( Australia ), brothers Tome and Stevie Filip , fresh off a tour with Japan's New Japan Pro Wrestling

Vietnam's top local talent also took centre stage, including founder "Awesome Taurus" Rocky Huynh, fan-favourite "The Unstoppable Force" Ares, and a guest appearance by beloved comedian Phương Nam from Saigon Tếu.

Just one week later, on April 19, VPW returned to Ho Chi Minh City for Saigon Slam at VAIB Studio—its 11th straight sold-out event. It marked the first time in company history that two flagship shows were successfully delivered on consecutive weekends.

This historic doubleheader comes as Vietnam cements its place as a cultural and economic leader in Southeast Asia. With a dynamic creative economy, a young, digital-native population, and growing demand for premium live entertainment, VPW is the undisputed home of professional wrestling in Vietnam—a national entertainment brand that's redefining what's possible in Southeast Asia.

With:

Millions of social media views,

A newly launched bilingual website,

And a feature-length U.S. documentary produced by AEW icon Chris Jericho , set for release in 2025,

…VPW is gaining momentum as a rising force in the international sports entertainment industry.

"It's been the thrill of a lifetime to work alongside our roster of homegrown stars and collectively build VPW into what it is today," said Carey Wass, CEO of Vietnam Pro Wrestling. "The rise of VPW shines a global spotlight on Vietnam as a major player in the future of sports entertainment."

Looking forward, VPW will continue expanding its national tour, preparing Vietnamese talent for international appearances, and working toward a long-term vision that includes hosting Southeast Asia's own WrestleMania-style weekend.

ABOUT VPW: Vietnam Pro Wrestling (VPW) is Southeast Asia's fastest rising professional wrestling promotion. Founded in 2015, VPW has grown from a community club into a major live events brand, known for producing high-energy shows that combine athleticism, storytelling, and global appeal. Based in Ho Chi Minh City, VPW has delivered over a dozen sellout events and continues to develop talent, build partnerships, and expand its reach across Vietnam and beyond.

Media Contact

Carey Wass, Vietnam Pro Wrestling, 84 702037402, [email protected], www.vietnamprowrestling.com

SOURCE Vietnam Pro Wrestling