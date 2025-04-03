Vietnam Pro Wrestling Launches Official Website in Response to Growing Fan Demand

"Our fans asked, and we delivered," said Vietnam Pro Wrestling founder Rocky Huynh. "They wanted one place to see the roster, buy tickets, get updates, and follow the action. This site is built for them." Post this

"Our fans asked, and we delivered," said Vietnam Pro Wrestling founder Rocky Huynh. "They wanted one place to see the roster, buy tickets, get updates, and follow the action. This site is built for them."

Highlights of the New Website Include:

Wrestler Profiles – Meet the heroes and villains of the VPW ring, from rising local talent to international guest stars.

Event Info & Archives – Recaps of previous events and announcements of what's coming next.

Official Tickets – Secure your seat at upcoming events and experience the energy of VPW live.

Exclusive Content – Dive into never-before-seen videos, behind-the-scenes moments, and special features made just for our fans.

About VPW – Explore the incredible journey of Vietnam Pro Wrestling, from humble beginnings to sold-out shows and global recognition.

In just a few short years, VPW has gone from underground curiosity to a fast-growing entertainment brand with a dedicated following. With an upcoming major documentary produced by WWE legend Chris Jericho and a growing global audience tuning in from around the world, VPW is positioning itself to be the breakout sports entertainment company in Southeast Asia.

Whether you're new to pro wrestling or a lifelong fan, the website offers an inside look into Vietnam's most electrifying live event experience.

Fans can also stay connected through VPW's active social media presence on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

Check out the new site and join the movement at vietnamprowrestling.com

Media Contact

Carey Wass, Vietnam Pro Wrestling, 84 0702037402, [email protected], vietnamprowrestling.com

Carey Wass, Vietnam Pro Wrestling, 84 702037402, [email protected], https://www.vietnamprowrestling.com/

SOURCE Vietnam Pro Wrestling