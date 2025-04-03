Vietnam Pro Wrestling Launches Official Website in Response to Growing Fan Demand

Vietnam Pro Wrestling (VPW) proudly launches its official website—your one-stop hub for wrestler profiles, event updates, exclusive content, and more. As Vietnam's premier pro wrestling promotion, VPW is igniting a passionate fanbase and leading the rise of sports entertainment in Southeast Asia.
HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam , April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Vietnam Pro Wrestling (VPW), the premier and official professional wrestling promotion in Vietnam, is proud to announce the official launch of its website: vietnamprowrestling.com.
The website was created directly in response to overwhelming support from fans—over 500 wrestling enthusiasts have packed into VPW's last nine sold-out shows in Ho Chi Minh City, building a passionate local community and fuelling momentum for the sport in Vietnam. Now, with the launch of vietnamprowrestling.com, VPW is giving fans a central home for all things pro wrestling in the country.
"Our fans asked, and we delivered," said Vietnam Pro Wrestling founder Rocky Huynh. "They wanted one place to see the roster, buy tickets, get updates, and follow the action. This site is built for them."
Highlights of the New Website Include:
- Wrestler Profiles – Meet the heroes and villains of the VPW ring, from rising local talent to international guest stars.
- Event Info & Archives – Recaps of previous events and announcements of what's coming next.
- Official Tickets – Secure your seat at upcoming events and experience the energy of VPW live.
- Exclusive Content – Dive into never-before-seen videos, behind-the-scenes moments, and special features made just for our fans.
- About VPW – Explore the incredible journey of Vietnam Pro Wrestling, from humble beginnings to sold-out shows and global recognition.
In just a few short years, VPW has gone from underground curiosity to a fast-growing entertainment brand with a dedicated following. With an upcoming major documentary produced by WWE legend Chris Jericho and a growing global audience tuning in from around the world, VPW is positioning itself to be the breakout sports entertainment company in Southeast Asia.
Whether you're new to pro wrestling or a lifelong fan, the website offers an inside look into Vietnam's most electrifying live event experience.
Fans can also stay connected through VPW's active social media presence on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.
Check out the new site and join the movement at vietnamprowrestling.com
Media Contact
Carey Wass, Vietnam Pro Wrestling, 84 0702037402, [email protected], vietnamprowrestling.com
Carey Wass, Vietnam Pro Wrestling, 84 702037402, [email protected], https://www.vietnamprowrestling.com/
SOURCE Vietnam Pro Wrestling
Share this article