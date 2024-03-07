Vietnamese Factory Relies on Penetron Technology to Enhance Service Life of Concrete Water Tanks

Adding PENETRON ADMIX to the concrete mix has been proven in laboratory tests to enhance the durability and service life of concrete. In addition, future waterproofing related maintenance costs for any PENETRON ADMIX-treated structures are virtually eliminated. Post this

The Kingspan Insulated Panels factory is located at the Phu My II Industrial Zone in Phú Mỹ (Bà Ria – Vũng Tàu Province), Việt Nam, which is situated close to the Thị Vải River and 67 km southeast of Ho Chi Minh City in southeastern Vietnam. The 16,000m2 facility is the first factory in Vietnam to meet LEED Platinum V4 standards – and Kingspan's first greenfield facility in Asia.

"The new manufacturing plant is an important part of Kingspan's efforts to meet growing demand for advanced insulated panels in the Asia-Pacific market," explains Kim Khanh Ngo Xuan, CEO & Managing Director of Penetron Việt Nam.

Because the Kingspan facility's water tanks are a key element of the manufacturing process, along with meeting fire safety standards, the project's general contractor, Tuan Le Construction, contacted Penetron Việt Nam for a reliable waterproofing solution.

After reviewing the performance of PENETRON ADMIX in numerous similar projects in Việt Nam, the admixture was specified to waterproof the water tanks to ensure the impermeability – and durability – of the concrete structures.

Once exposed to moisture, the active ingredients in PENETRON ADMIX react to form insoluble crystals, which fill in the cracks, pores, and voids – becoming an integral part of the concrete matrix. The formation of the crystals throughout the matrix prevents water or chemicals to pass through the concrete water tank structures of the Kingspan plant – even under conditions of constantly high hydrostatic pressure typical for a water tank – that would otherwise cause corrosion and resulting deterioration.

"Adding PENETRON ADMIX to the concrete mix has been proven in laboratory tests to enhance the durability and service life of concrete," concludes Kim Khanh Ngo Xuan. "In addition, future waterproofing related maintenance costs for any PENETRON ADMIX-treated structures are virtually eliminated."

