VIEWPARK and Inspired Girl Option She Had No Business, Inspired by the True Story of Jessica Varian Carroll, for Film Adaptation

NEW YORK, May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- VIEWPARK and Inspired Girl are thrilled to announce they have optioned She Had No Business, a powerful and inspiring story based on the real-life journey of Jessica Varian Carroll, for adaptation into a feature film. The project will be produced by both companies, with Krysanne Katsoolis, Jennifer Tuma-Young and Tara Fogarty-Graziano set to executive produce.
She Had No Business tells the empowering story of a single mother who walks away from a toxic 9-to-5 after workplace harassment, with no plan — just four kids to feed and a fierce will to survive. Scraping by and working in a church basement, an offhand comment sparks an idea. Fueled by faith and grit, she reimagines home organization as a movement rooted in purpose, before it became a trend — pioneering the concept of rehoming: taking what one home no longer needs and giving it to one that does. Along the way, she faces betrayal, corporate theft, and the near loss of everything she built. Still, she refuses to quit. Now, her award-winning business has donated over 1 million items to families in need, as Jessica Varian Carroll stands at the forefront of a quiet revolution proving that the most world-changing ideas often come from those who were told they had no business trying at all.
"Jessica's journey is exactly the kind of story VIEWPARK was built to tell", says VIEWPARK's CEO, Krysanne Katsoolis. "Her courage to rise from adversity, driven by purpose and faith, is more than inspiring, it's a call to action. We're honored to bring this powerful story to the screen and into the hearts of audiences everywhere."
"From the moment I met Jessica years ago, I knew her story was one the world needed to hear," says Jennifer Tuma-Young, CEO of Inspired Girl. "It shows that we each hold the power to rewrite our narrative and transform not just our own lives, but the world around us."
ABOUT VIEWPARK
VIEWPARK is a virtual studio with a global reach helmed by CEO Krysanne Katsoolis to finance, package and release film, series and short-form content utilizing and supported by cutting-edge technology. The VIEWPARK mandate is to produce and distribute quality curated content which is provocative, self-aware and also entertaining, and to develop and invest in proprietary media technology.
ABOUT INSPIRED GIRL
Inspired Girl is a dynamic IP development company that creates content for books, television, film, live events, and communities. With a leadership team and advisory board of industry titans from powerhouse companies like Marvel Entertainment, Macmillan, CBS, and E! networks, Inspired Girl is committed to effecting significant positive change through the landscape of media.
Production timelines, casting, and additional details will be announced in the coming months.
Media Contact
Krysanne Katsoolis, VIEWPARK, 1 917-379-7911, [email protected], https://viewpark.co
