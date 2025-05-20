VIEWPARK and Inspired Girl Option She Had No Business, Inspired by the True Story of Jessica Varian Carroll, for Film Adaptation

"Jessica's journey is exactly the kind of story VIEWPARK was built to tell. We're honored to bring this powerful story to the screen and into the hearts of audiences everywhere," says VIEWPARK's CEO, Krysanne Katsoolis. Post this

"Jessica's journey is exactly the kind of story VIEWPARK was built to tell", says VIEWPARK's CEO, Krysanne Katsoolis. "Her courage to rise from adversity, driven by purpose and faith, is more than inspiring, it's a call to action. We're honored to bring this powerful story to the screen and into the hearts of audiences everywhere."

"From the moment I met Jessica years ago, I knew her story was one the world needed to hear," says Jennifer Tuma-Young, CEO of Inspired Girl. "It shows that we each hold the power to rewrite our narrative and transform not just our own lives, but the world around us."

ABOUT VIEWPARK

VIEWPARK is a virtual studio with a global reach helmed by CEO Krysanne Katsoolis to finance, package and release film, series and short-form content utilizing and supported by cutting-edge technology. The VIEWPARK mandate is to produce and distribute quality curated content which is provocative, self-aware and also entertaining, and to develop and invest in proprietary media technology.

ABOUT INSPIRED GIRL

Inspired Girl is a dynamic IP development company that creates content for books, television, film, live events, and communities. With a leadership team and advisory board of industry titans from powerhouse companies like Marvel Entertainment, Macmillan, CBS, and E! networks, Inspired Girl is committed to effecting significant positive change through the landscape of media.

Production timelines, casting, and additional details will be announced in the coming months.

Krysanne Katsoolis, VIEWPARK, 1 917-379-7911, [email protected], https://viewpark.co

