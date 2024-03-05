Viewpoint and Ancora Education Collaborate to Spotlight Exceptional Opportunities in Skilled Trades and Promote Diversity and Inclusion

The collaboration is dedicated to promoting diversity and inclusion, particularly for women, minorities, and individuals historically underrepresented in these industries. Post this

"When Viewpoint first sought out our network school, Berks Technical Institute and soon after Arizona Automotive Institute, we knew this collaboration would be a great opportunity for our organization," said Scott Murphy, Senior Vice President of Marketing & Admissions at Ancora. "As an education and workforce solutions provider, we are committed to empowering individuals to better their lives and their communities. Through our network schools and other verticals, Ancora works closely with our employer partners and industry leaders to prepare our students with relevant and impactful skills to start their careers with confidence. We are thrilled to have Viewpoint curate the stories of these three campuses and share those stories with the nation!"

The first episode will highlight the Arizona Automotive Institute (AAI), showcasing its career training in the areas of automotive, HVAC, electrical, welding, commercial truck driving, and construction and trade management. Interviews with AAI leadership and personnel will provide viewers with a comprehensive understanding of the institute's commitment to delivering quality education and helping prepare students for success in various skilled trades.

The second episode will focus on Miller-Motte College (MMC), exploring their innovative hybrid learning models and emphasizing program areas in skilled trades, healthcare, business, and information technology. MMC's leadership and graduates will share insights into the college's unique approach to education and its impact on diverse career paths.

A third episode will feature Berks Technical Institute (BTI), highlighting its emphasis on healthcare training, including specialized areas like dental assisting training. Interviews with BTI leadership and program personnel will shed light on the institute's dedication to providing quality education in the healthcare field and empowering students to excel in their chosen professions.

Filming for these episodes is scheduled for winter and spring of 2024, with release dates later in the year. The collaboration between Viewpoint and Ancora Education is a testament to their shared commitment to promoting educational and career opportunities, fostering inclusivity, and encouraging individuals to prepare for and pursue fulfilling careers in the skilled trades.

About Viewpoint:

Viewpoint is an educational series hosted by Dennis Quaid that explores innovative ideas, advancements, and trends across various industries. The program is dedicated to providing viewers with valuable insights and knowledge on a wide range of topics.

About Ancora:

Ancora® is a leading workforce solutions provider addressing America's labor gaps through innovative and technology-driven educational programs. Ancora operates in four divisions: Ancora AcademyTM, Ancora High SchoolTM, Ancora EducationTM, and Ancora TrainingTM. Ancora Academy offers online courses for personal or professional development to individual learners. Ancora High School, accredited by CogniaTM, provides adult learners the opportunity to complete a high school diploma in a highly flexible, self-paced, completely online format. Ancora Education offers technical education training programs specializing in healthcare, IT, business, and skilled trades through five private, post-secondary school brands with 22 campus locations across the nation. Schools include: Arizona Automotive InstituteTM (AAI), Berks Technical Institute® (BTI), McCann School of Business & Technology®, Miller-Motte College® (MMC) and South Texas Vocational Technical InstituteTM (STVT). Ancora Training offers workforce solutions, such as CDL and other customizable training solutions, for corporate, community college, and government agency partners. Learn more at http://www.ancora.com.

About Arizona Automotive Institute:

Arizona Automotive InstituteTM, located in Glendale, AZ, offers training programs in Automotive Service Technician, CDL Training: Class A Tractor Trailer, Diesel/Heavy Truck Technician, HVAC and Basic Refrigeration, Electrical, Combination Welding, and Construction & Trades Management. Financial aid is available for those who qualify. Graduates have access to career assistance including guidance from a Career Services team, resume updates, workshops, and more.

About Miller-Motte College:

Miller-Motte College® has convenient locations in Georgia, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Tennessee offering training programs in Business, Healthcare, Technology, Education, and Skilled Trades (programs vary by location). Miller-Motte College also offers online learning, including Bachelor of Science degree programs in Accounting, Marketing, Human Resources Management, Business Management, Cyber Security, IT Management, Computer Science, Data Management, Cloud Computing, Network Ops & Security, Software Development, Healthcare Management, and Allied Health Management. Graduates have access to career assistance including guidance from a Career Services team, resume updates, workshops, and more.

About Berks Technical Institute:

Berks Technical Institute®, conveniently located in Wyomissing, PA, offers nine training programs in Business, Healthcare, Information Technology, and Skilled Trades. Students receive hands-on learning experiences in smaller class settings and additional support beyond program completion. Financial aid is available for those who qualify. Graduates have access to externships (depending on program) and career assistance, which includes guidance from a Career Services team, resume updates, workshops, and more.

Media Contact

Development Division, Viewpoint with host Dennis Quaid, 561-244-7620, [email protected], www.viewpointproject.com

SOURCE Viewpoint with host Dennis Quaid