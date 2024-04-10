Viewpoint and Barbell Logic Collaborate on New Episode Exploring Technology in Personal Training and Physical Health

Viewpoint remains committed to exploring ways to impact health and wellness. In this collaboration with Barbell Logic, the program sheds light on how technology can remove barriers to some of the most effective ways to improve strength and health Post this

Viewpoint remains committed to exploring ways to impact health and wellness. In this collaboration with Barbell Logic, the program sheds light on how technology can remove barriers to some of the most effective ways to improve strength and health. Barbell Logic is helping to create connections for people to experience a life improved by strength through expert coaching and barbell-based strength programs.

"More and more people are turning to barbell training to improve overall strength and mobility and to restore function", stated Barbell Logic Founder and CEO, Ryan Matt Reynolds. "With a coach and access to online resources, it really is the safest, most effective, and most sustainable way to pursue their health and fitness goals. We prioritize authentic interactions and personalized solutions. Our coaches provide constant feedback, accountability, and confidence that goes wherever you go, right from your smartphone."

During the episode, viewers can expect to hear from key members of the Barbell Logic team as they discuss the evolving landscape of personal training and the transformative potential of technology in enhancing fitness outcomes. From personalized coaching algorithms to advanced tracking tools, Barbell Logic will showcase innovative solutions designed to cater to individual needs and preferences.

Viewers are encouraged to stay tuned for updates on the broadcast details of the episode featuring Barbell Logic, hosted by Dennis Quaid. Join us as we explore the potent integration of technology and professional coaching in personal training and physical health and discover how personalized approaches are shaping the future of fitness.

About Viewpoint:

Viewpoint is an educational program dedicated to exploring timely topics and pressing issues across various industries. Hosted by Dennis Quaid, the program offers viewers an in-depth look into the latest advancements, innovations, and trends shaping our world today.

About Barbell Logic:

Barbell Logic is a global collection of professional strength and nutrition coaches who are driven by the belief that it should be simple for people to pursue their health goals and to love their bodies. Since 2016, Barbell Logic has been helping people across the world, from soccer moms to soldiers, experience a life of strength through one-on-one, fully remote personalized coaching.

Media Contact

Development Division, Viewpoint with host Dennis Quaid, 561-244-7620, [email protected], www.viewpointproject.com

SOURCE Viewpoint with host Dennis Quaid