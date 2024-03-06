Viewpoint and Cerebral Inc. Collaborate to Address the Crucial Need for Expanded Access to Mental Health Care

The program will highlight efforts in this critical sector...
MIAMI, March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Viewpoint, the educational program hosted by actor Dennis Quaid, has teamed up with Cerebral Inc. to produce an impactful new segment discussing the critical importance of expanding access to mental health care. Filmed in December of 2023, the segment features Dr. David Mou, CEO of Cerebral, alongside their team of expert clinicians specialty and behavioral care professionals. The episode sheds light on the need for comprehensive mental health solutions and emphasizes the significance of creating accessible platforms for individuals seeking mental health care support, essential services and education.
Mental health care remains a paramount concern globally, and the collaboration between Viewpoint and Cerebral Inc. seeks to address the challenges and opportunities in this vital area. The upcoming episode aims to raise awareness about the importance of comprehensive mental health solutions and the need for accessible platforms that empower individuals to seek the support and care education they needrequire.
Cerebral Inc. has been at the forefront of revolutionizing mental health care by providing access to therapy and medication accessible and comprehensive solutions via their online platform. The episode will feature interviews delving into the challenges faced by individuals seeking mental health support and the role of education in destigmatizing mental health issues.
"We are excited to partner with Viewpoint and have this platform to spotlight the challenges many people face with mental health," said Brittney Henderson, VP of Marketing at Cerebral. "Cerebral is on a mission to reimagine mental health care for today in a way that improves access to high-quality mental health support for all. We hope this partnership inspires anyone struggling with their mental wellness to get the care they deserve."
Filmed in December 2023, the episode will explore various aspects of mental health care, including the importance of reducing stigma, increasing awareness, and advocating for advancing access for policies that promote accessibility to mental health services.
Cerebral Inc. is a leading provider of comprehensive mental health solutions, with a focus on accessibility and inclusivity. The company, under the leadership of Dr. David Mou, is dedicated to revolutionizing mental health care by providing accessible platforms for individuals seeking support and education.
Cerebral is on a mission to create a new era of mental health care. Cerebral's telehealth service is accessible, convenient, and affordable. With several full-service monthly subscription plans to choose from, members receive online access to therapists and prescribing providers—all from the comfort of home or anywhere else with an internet connection. Visits are done via video chat, and members can message their care team directly. Members can even receive medications delivered straight to their door (if prescribed). For more information, visit http://www.cerebral.com.
