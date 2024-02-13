Viewpoint and Da Vinci Schools Collaborate to Spotlight Da Vinci RISE High School in a Special Episode

The episode will feature interviews with key personnel from Da Vinci RISE High School, providing insights into the school's philosophy, programs, and the impact it has on the lives of its students. Post this

Da Vinci RISE High School's model involves personalized learning plans, wraparound support services, and a commitment to creating a nurturing environment for students facing housing instability, foster care challenges, or involvement in the juvenile justice system. The Viewpoint episode will showcase how the school's approach goes beyond traditional education, addressing the unique needs of each student to promote academic success and personal growth.

"Da Vinci RISE has been designed with and for youth in the margins", stated Eric Whalen, Executive Director of Da Vinci RISE. "By centering resilient, brilliant and ambitious youth who have been historically underestimated and underserved, RISE serves as a proof point demonstrating that by building from the perspectives of those who need the most support, schools and other community organizations can create holistic and well-resourced environments with the ability to serve any youth."

The episode will feature interviews with key personnel from Da Vinci RISE High School, providing insights into the school's philosophy, programs, and the impact it has on the lives of its students. Viewers can expect a heartfelt and informative exploration of how education can be a transformative force, particularly for youth facing adversity.

About Viewpoint:

Viewpoint, hosted by Dennis Quaid, is an educational program that delves into a variety of topics, aiming to inform and inspire viewers. With a commitment to spotlighting innovative initiatives, Viewpoint provides a platform for meaningful conversations that contribute to positive change.

About Da Vinci Schools:

Da Vinci Schools is a network of six innovative charter schools in the Los Angeles area, committed to providing students with a transformative and personalized education. Da Vinci RISE High School, one of the six schools, focuses on meeting the unique needs of youth experiencing housing instability, foster care, and/or involvement in the juvenile justice system. The school's mission is to empower every student to achieve academic and personal success, regardless of their circumstances.

Media Contact

